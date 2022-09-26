Youth suicide and mental illness has touched many in the Illawarra, especially in and around Kiama, with many organisations having pushed for more designated services.
Earlier this year, Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips pledged Labor would deliver a full headspace service at Kiama as a federal election promise to supplement the existing Nowra and Wollongong centres.
"I have been fighting for years to secure funding for a headspace in Kiama and was delighted to make that commitment during the federal election," Mrs Phillips said.
On Monday, it was confirmed by Mrs Phillips and Kiama MP Gareth Ward that funding arrangements for the service will be made in the October federal budget to start the process of establishing the Kiama office.
Mr Ward, who previously lobbied for the service and started a petition last year, said he sought advice from the Ministry of Health to confirm the headspace was coming to the area.
"Whilst the process of establishing this additional support service will take several months, I'm pleased the commitment has now been confirmed," Mr Ward said.
"Having known local young people who have taken their own lives ... I know very personally how important boosting mental health supports are and I deeply appreciate and commend the decision of the federal government to make this investment.
"I want to thank Fiona for her work and advocacy on this important issue."
In a letter sent to Mr Ward from the Minister from Health and Aged Care, it said establishing new headspaces can take between 12 to 18 months.
The Labor Government's federal budget will be handed down on October 25.
Lifeline: 13 11 14, lifeline.org.au
Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636 beyondblue.org.au
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
