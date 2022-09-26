Illawarra Mercury
Kiama headspace will be budgeted for in October federal budget, according to MPs

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 26 2022 - 6:52am, first published 6:30am
Ribbons line the main street in Gerringong in 2020, for the Yellowing Up Gerringong campaign to put the spotlight on youth suicide. Picture by Adam McLean.

Youth suicide and mental illness has touched many in the Illawarra, especially in and around Kiama, with many organisations having pushed for more designated services.

