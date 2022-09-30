The final edition of the nostalgic Spring Loaded festival will play out in Wollongong at a new venue after the dire state of Stuart Park was deemed too dangerous.
Quality guitar-heavy sounds will send popular rock tunes from the '90s into the air from Wollongong University Gardens on October 22 instead, with Lindsay "the Doctor" McDougall in charge as the MC.
"It feels like it's been going on since I was a child, the first one was in Brisbane in 2019 I think," McDougall told the Mercury.
He said it's been a busy year for Australian music as all the rescheduled concerts were being "crammed" into 2022.
The guitarist will also perform with his band Frenzal Rhomb who have managed to stand the test of time, celebrating their 30th year of producing punk rock for the masses.
McDougall admitted the secret to Frenzal's longevity spanning decades is they don't rehearse, they only see each other when they play and they only play the gigs they like.
"We just don't outstay out welcome," he said.
"Also a long time ago we realised we're not going to be top of the charts or anything, so we achieved this very comfortable middle ground ... and we've been sitting in this nice grey area between being annoyed by popularity and having absolutely no-one give a stuff about us."
The Spring Loaded lineup includes many of McDougall's close mates - with acts like Grinspoon, Regurgitator, Magic Dirt, Tumbleweed, Screamfeeder and Caligula.
"Because it's a home town show there's some friends turning up who may even end up on stage," he said.
"Tumbleweed ... probably have more claim to it being a home town than I do. But I'm very excited ... the first time we ever played at Wollongong was in 90s at the youth centre. But I never respected it until I moved here."
Spring Loaded has been touring all over the country and was originally schedule for last October in the Illawarra but a COVID-lockdown forced postponement.
Event promoter Isobel Christowski said they were determined for their final show in the series to go ahead as planned on the same date, and all ticketholders would be alerted.
"All current Spring Loaded tickets will still remain completely valid despite the location change to University of Wollongong, so ticketholders have nothing further to do but turn up," she said.
Tickets are still available for purchase through Ticketek.com.
Spring Loaded, Wollongong University Gardens, 1pm, October 22.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
