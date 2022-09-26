Illawarra Mercury
The Gong looking great on Norwegian TV. Letters to the Editor, September 27

September 26 2022 - 6:00pm
Picture by Adam McLean

We are currently travelling in Norway and have been watching the UCI cycling which is broadcast daily on Norway mainstream television. Wollongong looks fabulous and we feel very proud. We also no longer have to explain where we are from but say we are where the cycling is and everyone we have spoken to knows it is Wollongong. Well done to those that organised the championship you have indeed taken the Wollongong to the world.

