We are currently travelling in Norway and have been watching the UCI cycling which is broadcast daily on Norway mainstream television. Wollongong looks fabulous and we feel very proud. We also no longer have to explain where we are from but say we are where the cycling is and everyone we have spoken to knows it is Wollongong. Well done to those that organised the championship you have indeed taken the Wollongong to the world.
Robyn Cook, Barrack Point
What an extraordinary adventure the UCI Road World Championship was for our City and surrounding areas. 'Twas simply 'off the scale'!
The Elite Women's and Men's races on Saturday and Sunday were a culmination of probably the best events ever held here in our City and region. The excitement and enthusiasm around the city were infectious, and the comments from friends overseas who watched the races were superlative.
Congratulations must go to the local UCI Wollongong 2022 Organising Committee, to Destination Wollongong and to Wollongong City Council for the overwhelming amount of planning, hard work and long hours which have obviously gone in to organising and running an event of such world class stature.
You get some idea of the standing in which our City would now be recognised internationally, bearing in mind that the next Road World Championships will be held in Glasgow in 2023, followed by Zurich in 2024.
Mark McDonald, North Wollongong
In June of 1972 Australians were growingly upset and understandably nervous with news that radioactivity from French nuclear testing in the South Pacific was dramatically increasing in South Australia. Students from Oak Flats HS organised a protest at the French Consulate on George St in Sydney. On June 16, 1972, thirty-five students got off the bus at the French Consulate to be greeted by a battery of reporters and TV cameras.
Some students walked up and down the street with anti-friend banners and signs and others took the elevator up to meet with the French Consul. The French Consul was polite and listened to the students' pitch that nuclear testing was unhealthy for children and other living things. He dictated a letter and wired it to French President Georges Pompidou.
The Australian Broadcasting Company put the Oak Flats HS kids at the top of the evening news. Would students please contact me as I continue research on international student nonviolent action? I was the American teacher who accompanied the students to the French Consulate. It would be very helpful if former students contacted me at jgilroy1955@gmail.com
Jack Gilroy, teacher at Oak Flats High School 1972-73.
