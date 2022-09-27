Encouraging first step to Bike City paradise. Letters, September 28, 2022

Following the UCI world cycling event, I am very interested in seeing the transformation that Wollongong can make into a Bike City. The UCI event leaves a lasting legacy and impetus to live up to the reputation of a Bike City.
Re Mark McDonald's letter, 'We just don't know how good we've got it' (Illawarra Mercury 23/09/2022). With an event of this size, there are bound to be inconveniences, and they occurred on the first day, with our street seeming to be closed early and cars towed away and the Monday (the 26th) when barriers had not been removed.
This was a great event and Wollongong and its citizens supported what turned out to be a colossal success!
The cycling was extraordinary and the media coverage of the event showcased the event and Wollongong.
My disappointment was that I perceived, Australian media (except local media like the Mercury) did not widely circulate the event, even our ABC. So it's on our bikes to support the creation of a 'Bike City' paradise.
Peter Corkish, Wollongong
To tell it the way it is, there were many in our community who were hoping from the very beginning that the International bike race would be a failure. But the truth of the matter is that nearly everyone I talk to actually feels very disappointed that such a huge event could only be watched on Stan Pay TV. The Mercury gave world class coverage to this world class event, but until the last two days, none of the free to air TV channels bothered going near it. We were provided with more live coverage from the Ukraine than from our very own City.
Dave Cox, Corrimal
Since the arrival of Macdonald's in Australia I have sought but never found a "Big Mac" which even remotely, resembled the product they advertise! A similar level of frustration exists for me, when seeking to find the logic behind many decisions made by the NRL judiciary.
For example, where is the logic in the NRL judiciary allowing Storm player Nelson Asofa Solomono to always escape suspension when placed on report five times in season 2022? Solomono was on report three times for careless high tackles, once for dangerous contact and once for a dangerous tackle. By contrast, Broncos player Patrick Carrigan was suspended by the NRL judiciary for four matches for a careless tackle. A suspension effectively ending any hope of the Bronco's making the finals!
I believe NRL legend, Gordon Tallis was reflecting the view of many NRL fans when he called upon the NRL judiciary to explain the vast differences in their decisions during season 2022.
Barry Swan, Balgownie
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.