Encouraging first step to Bike City paradise. Letters, September 28, 2022

September 27 2022 - 6:00pm
Following the UCI world cycling event, I am very interested in seeing the transformation that Wollongong can make into a Bike City. The UCI event leaves a lasting legacy and impetus to live up to the reputation of a Bike City.

