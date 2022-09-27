Encouraging first step to Bike City paradise. Letters, September 28, 2022

To tell it the way it is, there were many in our community who were hoping from the very beginning that the International bike race would be a failure. But the truth of the matter is that nearly everyone I talk to actually feels very disappointed that such a huge event could only be watched on Stan Pay TV. The Mercury gave world class coverage to this world class event, but until the last two days, none of the free to air TV channels bothered going near it. We were provided with more live coverage from the Ukraine than from our very own City.