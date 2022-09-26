A Bellambi man told police he injured his hand so badly smashing the window of a Bulli home he broke into that he needed surgery, court documents say.
Benjamin Zane Hindman, 41, faced Wollongong Local Court on Monday following his arrest in Burelli Street that same morning.
Documents tendered to the court said Hindman told police he was responsible for breaking into a Trinity Row, Bulli holiday home earlier in the month.
The victim had returned to the home on September 11, having left it a week prior, to find a window next to the front door smashed and blood.
The owner noticed someone had tried to jemmy open the rear door, and had kicked in the laundry door.
A paddle board stored in the laundry was missing.
After his arrest on Monday morning, Hindman told police he had broken into the home but denied stealing the paddle board, and instead said he only intended on sleeping there.
The court documents said he told police that he had smashed the window with his hand and suffered an injury so bad he needed surgery.
Hindman was subsequently charged with break and enter.
At the time of this alleged offence, Hindman was on bail for another break-in he was accused of committing on a Bellambi home.
On the evening of August 17 the victim returned home from a short visit with a friend to find someone had smashed a rear window and stolen a PlayStation gaming console and her handbag, containing the keys to her Ford Courier, which had also been taken.
Police found Hindman's fingerprint on a mop near the smashed window; the victim had left the mop in the laundry.
The stolen vehicle was found five days later in Morgan Place.
Police arrested Hindman in relation to driving while disqualified earlier this month and in interview he made full admissions to the Bellambi break-in and thefts.
He said he was high at the time and had sold the PlayStation so he could buy drugs.
Hindman's arrest on Monday came after the occupant of the home to which he was bailed in relation to the Bellambi break-in told police that he had not been there for days; he was also not present during curfew hours.
Prosecutor Sergeant Rachel Biffin opposed Hindman's release on bail and said the accused man's criminal history was reaching the point where a court would have to impose a jail sentence if he was convicted.
But lawyer Jim Allen said Hindman would not necessarily receive a full-time custodial sentence, and the prospects of him receiving help with his rehabilitation were small if he remained in custody.
Mr Allen said Hindman could stay with his ex-partner and their children in Crookwell if released on bail.
Magistrate Chris McRobert said he was "not impressed" but granted Hindman bail on the condition his former partner stumped up a security of $1000.
Hindman will return to court in October.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
