Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Accused Bellambi burglar Benjamin Hindman told police he needed surgery after smashing window

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated September 26 2022 - 7:28am, first published 7:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Hindman is facing charges related to two break-ins.

A Bellambi man told police he injured his hand so badly smashing the window of a Bulli home he broke into that he needed surgery, court documents say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.