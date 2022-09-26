With less than two weeks left until two NSW vouchers' expiry, the government is urging everyone to make good use of them during the school holidays.
The Stay NSW and Parents NSW vouchers introduced earlier this year can be used for accommodation for a weekend getaway, visit to the wildlife park, movies and a range of other avenues.
Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello said people of NSW have warmly embraced both the voucher programs, with almost $282 million injected into the State's economy since their inception.
The Parents NSW voucher for art, tourism and recreational activities was introduced as a thank you for parents whose children who had spent most of 2021 studying from home, with up to $250 up for grabs.
The Stay NSW voucher for accommodation bookings on the other hand is aimed at supporting businesses impacted by COVID-19.
Mr Dominello said there are around $74 million worth of Stay NSW vouchers and $63 million worth of Parents NSW issued, pending redemption, to date.
Owner of Bangalay Luxury Villas in Shoalhaven Heads Michelle Bishop said the industry operators are encouraging people to use their Stay NSW vouchers during the school holidays.
"A lot of operators are planning to open accommodations for one night stays to encourage people to use their Stay NSW vouchers during the school holidays," she said.
Ms Bishop said her business is accepting the vouchers for forward booking.
NSW Government Vouchers expiring on October 9 are non-transferable and can only be redeemed by the customer who was issued the voucher.
Here's a list of where you can use your Parents NSW vouchers before they expire:
Where can you use Stay NSW vouchers:
