A woman who stole over $100 of drinks from a Dapto bottle shop must abstain from alcohol and drugs for 12 months after pleading guilty to the crime.
Shanay Howie, 28, pleaded guilty at Wollongong Local Court on Monday to charges of drug possession and larceny.
Court documents said Howie entered the BWS store in Dapto Mall one day last September pushing a trolley containing shopping bags.
She picked up a bottle of Jim Beam bourbon, worth $64, and two four-packs of premixed Woodstock drinks, worth $44, and hid them inside a shopping bag in the trolley, before leaving without paying.
Unluckily for Howie, one of the staff members knew who she was - they had attended the same school and his sibling had been in the same grade as her.
Police also obtained CCTV footage from the shop, which showed Howie picking up the drinks and secreting them in the trolley.
Officers went to Howie's Dapto home later that month but she denied any knowledge of the incident.
Her defence lawyer Ron Davis told the court on Monday that intoxication had been a factor in Howie's offending, although she knew it was not an excuse.
Mr Davis said his client had engaged with a rehabilitation service and was awaiting a bed to detox.
Howie was assessed as being suitable for community service, he said, and she believed it would be good to have that regularity in her life.
Magistrate Chris McRobert said Howie had a relatively short criminal history but her ongoing drug problem was concerning.
He sentenced her to a 12-month community corrections order, with conditions she undertake rehabilitation, abstain from alcohol and illicit drugs, and complete 100 hours of community service.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.