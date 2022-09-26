Illawarra Mercury
Dapto woman Shanay Howie admits to stealing alcohol from bottle shop

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated September 26 2022 - 7:49am, first published 7:00am
Shanay Howie has admitted to stealing alcohol from a Dapto bottle shop.

A woman who stole over $100 of drinks from a Dapto bottle shop must abstain from alcohol and drugs for 12 months after pleading guilty to the crime.

