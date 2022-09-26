Here's the four World Cups Wollongong needs to secure next: Editorial

The barricades are being packed up, the roads are back to normal, and the streets are eerily empty from cyclists. The UCI Road World Championships are over, and things are a little flat.
The official Wollongong 2022 numbers say many decided to get on the cycling bandwagon on the weekend, with 100,000 spread out across Helensburgh down to Wollongong on Sunday for the men's elite road race.
In total, 200,000 people watch the road races across the eight-day event, short of the 300,000 estimated by event organisers but still an impressive number.
Our minds now turn to the legacy of Wollongong 2022.
The UCI Road World Championships was seventh on the list of 10 world cups the NSW state government pledged to host in 10 years.
The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 should be next in Illawarra's sights. Last week, FIFA released a shortlist of 35 Australian grounds and/or clubs that could host a World Cup team in 2023.
It included two Illawarra venues - Football South Coast's home base in Kembla Grange and the Wollongong Wolves' Albert Butler Park.
Football South Coast has announced plans for upgrades to their pitches and changing rooms, our hopes are pinned on welcoming at least one international squad in Wollongong.
We must now ask how Wollongong gets involved in the remaining three world cups coming to NSW - the Netball World Cup 2027, the Men's Rugby World Cup 2027 and the Rugby League World Cup 2029.
WIN Sports Stadium does not currently meet the minimum requirements required to host a world cup rugby match, but in June, the state government budgeted $3.5m to develop a business case for stadium upgrades at WIN.
Even if we don't host a match, the $50m high-performance centre planned at the University of Wollongong by St George Illawarra NRL club means our chances of being a training camp are high.
So, enjoy a bit of quiet time, Illawarra. There's more to come.
Gayle Tomlinson
