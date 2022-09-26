Most street signs in Wollongong are a simple black text on a white background.
Not so in one corner of Warrawong, where a community project has seen children in the neighbourhood design their own street signs for the Bundaleer Estate.
The results were unveiled on Monday to more than a dozen local kids and the signs are an unmissable burst of colour.
Prior to this, signs were missing or had been removed, and Shaniece Igano, Illawarra Projects Worker at Beyond Empathy, said this had a significant impact on the local community in the estate.
"One of the things about this community is there's no street signs," she said.
"People that come through here - delivery people, taxi drivers - can't navigate their way around. It's been a nightmare for people living here."
Originally born out of a project to paint murals on the houses in the estate, Ms Igano and the community decided to do something practical.
Any other street in the Illawarra, even in more rural areas, would have a sign at one end or the other and in the age of Google Maps and GPS directions, street signs could be something most people don't even realise are there, until they are gone.
Ms Igano said it's not just an inconvenience for the residents of Bundaleer Estate, but a lack of simple street signs compounds a sense of isolation between the estate and the surrounding community.
"For people outside coming in, people don't want to come in here because they just don't know where they're going."
Ellara Igano is one of the children who was involved in the project and described how the community was able to put their mark on the signs.
"Most of us here are cultural, so they put cultural images and patterns on there to help show what our culture is," she said.
The resulting signs, with designs by local Indigenous artist Jessica Brown of Coomaditchie United Aboriginal Corporation, are the result of a collaboration between the Department of Communities and Justice, Land and Housing Corporation, Mission Australia and Beyond Empathy.
With the signs now up and directing traffic, Ellara said it showed a side of the community not often seen.
"I'm proud to be here."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.