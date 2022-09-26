With a young family, working on fishing boats was no longer an option for Ashley Palmer.
Instead, Mr Palmer was looking for something closer to a nine-to-five job and is now nine months into a traineeship at Illawarra business KJ Industrial Scaffolding.
Already having worked on major projects such as the Tallawarra Power Station, Mr Palmer is part of an expanding number of trainees at the business, which is preparing to take on its biggest class of apprentices yet.
Adam Oswald, general manager at KJ Scaffolding said the hope in expanding the intake in November to 20 trainees was to address skills shortages in the sector, as the infrastructure boom continues.
"There is definitely a shortage of skilled scaffolders in the marketplace, so it's been important to have controlled growth in the industry."
KJ Scaffolding focuses on industrial and infrastructure projects, working on bridges to minus and at the BlueScope steelworks.
Former trainee and current head inspector and compliance officer Callan Cuthbert said a highlight had been working on the NorthConnex project in Sydney.
"We drive through those tunnels all the time."
The complexity of these large projects requires the specialised training delivered by KJ Scaffolding, along with training partners Hunter Valley Technical College and TAFE NSW.
In addition to working in the business, trainees are taught scaffold skills at TAFE Wollongong in a multistorey structure, teacher Robert Stephens said.
"It means they get to experience working at heights, using a hoist, as well as dismantling scaffold," he said. "That equipment is to ensure students get the practical skills and real-world experience they need for this job."
With labour shortages throughout the infrastructure sector, there was an opportunity for young people to earn a competitive salary in an in-demand sector.
"The capacity to earn a really good income in this sector is really high for the level of training," Mr Oswald said. "Scaffolders are getting paid as much as just some cases more than tradespeople."
Six years on from his apprenticeship, Mr Cuthbert is now supervising others and can oversee groups of up to 10 workers.
"I would recommend it, because it's good for the future."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.