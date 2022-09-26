Move cars under cover or away from trees



Secure or put away loose items around the house, yard and balcony



Keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences



Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on the power bill



Keep clear of creeks and storm drains



Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water



If trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if rescue is needed



Unplug computers and appliances



Avoid using the phone during the storm



Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well

