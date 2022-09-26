Illawarra Mercury
Updated

Bureau of Meteorology issues severe thunderstorm warning for Illawarra

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated September 27 2022 - 5:50am, first published September 26 2022 - 10:50pm
The wet weather is expected to persist into the weekend. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Illawarra, with damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding likely.

