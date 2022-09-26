The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Illawarra, with damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding likely.
At 3.15 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Hill Top and the Avon Dam.
The storms are moving towards the east to northeast, and are forecast to affect Springwood and Lake Nepean by 3.45 pm, and Bargo and the area south of Wilton by 4.15 pm.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Parts of the Illawarra could see over 100 millimetres of rain in the coming days, thanks to a low pressure system and trough over eastern Australia.
Miriam Bradbury, a senior meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, said severe thunderstorms were a risk during this period, most likely on Tuesday.
"Severe thunderstorms may produce damaging wind gusts, locally heavy rain that may lead to flash flooding, and large hailstones," Ms Bradbury said.
With catchments being so wet and many dams at capacity, Ms Bradbury said waterways "will be sensitive to any future rainfall, and this may change the flooding warnings".
The Illawarra can expect up to 10 millimetres of rain on Tuesday, with top temperatures of 22 degrees in Wollongong and Albion Park, and 21 in Kiama.
Wednesday will bring falls of 15 to 25 millimetres in Wollongong, 20 to 30 millimetres in Albion Park, and 25 to 35 millimetres in Kiama.
But its Thursday that holds potential for the most rain: Wollongong could receive up to 35 millimetres, and Albion Park and Kiama up to 40 millimetres.
The Bureau of Meteorology says the low pressure system and trough should move offshore on Thursday and conditions will ease along the east coast - but not so much for the Illawarra and South Coast, with onshore flow likely to bring rainfall into the weekend.
Rainfall totals are forecast to ease from Friday, but showers are almost certain on both Friday and Saturday.
However, come Sunday there is only a medium chance of rain across the region.
A large swathe of inland NSW is still affected by flooding and the Bureau of Meteorology warns that flooding is expected to continue for several months.
The floods have claimed the life of a five-year-old boy, who was trapped in a vehicle that was swept away near Parkes on Friday night.
His mother, father and two siblings managed to escape from the Toyota Hilux after it was swept off a flooded road and clung to trees for hours, but the young child was unable to be freed.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
