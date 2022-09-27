Sydney Symphony Orchestra set to serenade Wollongong with Mozart

The Sydney Symphony Orchestra is coming to town for a performance of Mozart's Haffner Serenade, at Wollongong Town Hall on October 21.
Mozart penned this work in 1776 at the age of 20 and dedicated it to family friend Marie Haffner to mark the occasion of her wedding.
At almost an hour in length, organisers of the concert said it stands alone amongst Mozart's instrumental music and tells a story of inexhaustible creativity through eight stunning movements.
Catch the SSO at Wollongong Town Hall, 7.30pm on October 21. Tickets through: www.merrigong.com.au.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
