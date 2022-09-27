Illawarra Mercury

Sydney Symphony Orchestra set to serenade Wollongong with Mozart

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
September 27 2022
Director and violinist Andrew Haveron. Picture supplied.

The Sydney Symphony Orchestra is coming to town for a performance of Mozart's Haffner Serenade, at Wollongong Town Hall on October 21.

