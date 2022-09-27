Slam poets, hip hop dancers, comedians and playwrights in need of a leg-up for their career are being sought by the Illawarra's prime theatre company Merrigong.
Applications are now open for their MerrigongX program - a platform to assist emerging performance-makers in taking what the company calls "creative risks" - and get ready for the stage.
Creatives across a range of disciplines with ties to the Illawarra region (including artists who live elsewhere) can apply for development and presentation support in 2023.
Merrigong will support the journey of these new projects by commissioning the development and/or presentation of each work through three levels of support.
"We encourage applications from multi-artform and interdisciplinary practices as well as site specific works that can reactivate and revitalise unused spaces in IPAC and the Wollongong Arts Precinct," the company said on their website.
"We are currently programming for our 2023 MerrigongX season and are looking for artists across a range of disciplines who are pushing for the new, experimental and contemporary."
This includes work that needs development, mentorship or a presentation showing; work that's already been developed and is ready for its first season; and developed work that can engage with an Illawarra audience or a site-specific location.
For more information on how to apply, visit: www.merrigong.com.au
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
