Notorious Illawarra criminal Belinda van Krevel's allegedly stole stash of magazines from Woolworths Wollongong

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 27 2022 - 5:58am, first published 3:33am
Belinda Van Krevel. File photo

Notorious Illawarra criminal Belinda Van Krevel has fronted court for a brief mention of an alleged act of shoplifting, after she was accused of stealing a stash of magazines from Woolworths last month.

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

