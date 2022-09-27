Notorious Illawarra criminal Belinda Van Krevel has fronted court for a brief mention of an alleged act of shoplifting, after she was accused of stealing a stash of magazines from Woolworths last month.
Van Krevel, who became a household name in 2001 after being found guilty of soliciting her then-lover to kill her own father, apppeared before Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday where her matter was mentioned by lawyer Emel Ozer.
According to charge sheets, police will allege van Krevel stole five women's gossip magazines as well as two car magazines totalling more than $50 from Woolworths Wollongong on August 10.
The 42-year-old has been charged with one count of larceny, and one count of unlawful entry into Woolworths Wollongong without consent.
No formal pleas were entered.
Registrar Bruiceen Coulthard adjourned the matter to next Tuesday to allow for van Krevel's solicitor to obtain further instructions.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
