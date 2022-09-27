The Illawarra Academy of Sport enjoyed a successful outing at the Regional Academies of Sport's netball challenge in Port Macquarie over the weekend.
The annual event aims to improve the standards of players, coaches and umpires in an initiative supported by Netball NSW and the local council.
The IAS sent two teams up the coast to first be involved in a developmental day and then to compete against other academies on the Sunday.
The division one side had two wins and ended up third in their pool whilst the division two side finished second in the group stage but unfortunately suffered a defeat in their semi-final.
Alexandra Whitnall was awarded her National 'B' Badge for umpiring during the tournament.
"It's great because it has that development aspect but then seeing how they go against other academies and wanting to win," IAS communications and events officer Emily Robinson said.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Come on Liverpool.
