The freight rail line stretching between Moss Vale and Unanderra will reopen next week, seven months after heavy rain forced its closure.
The line was closed on March 9 as a result of damage from heavy rain, including multiple landslips and some significant movement of embankments on parts of the line with steep terrain.
Since then, the Australian Rail Track Corporation carried out geotechnical investigations to determine what work was required, then worked with contractors to restore the line.
However, this work was slowed when more significant wet weather hit the region in July.
The line is now scheduled to reopen at noon on Tuesday, October 4.
"We would like to thank our customers for their patience during the network shutdown, we appreciate the challenges the shutdown caused them, but we know that they understand that safety is our number one priority on our network," the ARTC's Allan Jones said.
"We would also like to extend our thanks to our contractor partners for helping us get these important works done in what were, at times, extremely challenging conditions."
The line is an important link in the national transport supply chain, especially for grain travelling into Port Kembla, which is one of the state's two bulk grain ports.
Business Illawarra's executive director Adam Zarth said in July that the closure of the line was hampering businesses operating from Port Kembla, including BlueScope, GrainCorp and Cement Australia.
He called for a detailed plan to upgrade the region's rail network so it would not experience such failures in severe weather events and affect the economy.
NSW Ports CEO Marika Calfas said the closure had affected over 200 services each month.
The ARTC said it worked with its customers and Sydney Trains during the closure to develop a freight schedule and carry extra diverted freight services.
The corporation also said it worked with other stakeholders, such as grain growers and train operators, to determine the impacts of the closure and ways to address these.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
