Moss Vale-Unanderra rail line to reopen after weather damage

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated September 27 2022 - 5:48am, first published 5:45am
The freight rail line stretching between Moss Vale and Unanderra will reopen next week, seven months after heavy rain forced its closure.

