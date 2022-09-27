Shellharbour City Council's new boss is stepping into the role with a growth mindset.
Michael Archer crossed the country to become the council's chief executive officer and believes there's an opportunity for new opportunities.
"Shellharbour to me is a growing council and will become a more important council in the whole Illawarra area," Mr Archer said.
"We're looking to make Shellharbour a better city to work and live and invest in."
Involved in local government for 42 years, Mr Archer most recently was the CEO of the City of Busselton in Western Australia.
"Busselton is very similar to Shellharbour," Mr Archer said. "It's a growth council, it's a tourism place, a lot of people come down from metropolitan Perth and it's known for the Margaret River, its wines and for its events.
Mr Archer, who was due to sit in on his first council meeting on Tuesday, is in week two of his new gig but has done "lots of research".
"I had a pretty good idea about what I was expecting to find," he said.
"We have a wonderful opportunity in the branding of the city and the events and the tourism area."
He's also enjoyed one-on-one chats with the councillors and knows he has their full support having previously been named the standout candidate for the role.
"Mr Archer has a strong record in local government and embodies council's core values of collaboration, accountability, integrity, respect and sustainability," Mayor Chris Homer said previously, adding the councillors unanimously voted Mr Archer be offered the position.
Mr Archer mentioned maintenance programs, protecting the environment, advancing the quality of life and financial sustainability among his goals.
