St George Illawarra enforcer Jaydn Su'A has booked a ticket to the UK after being picked for Samoa to compete at next month's Rugby League World Cup.
Su'A was one of two red v players - alongside exciting outside back Mathew Feagai - to be selected in the country's 24-man squad named on Tuesday for the 2022 Cup, which gets under way next month.
As expected, Matt Parish's squad was dominated by Penrith representatives, with six Panthers selected. Stephen Crichton, Brian To'o, Jarome Luai, Spencer Leniu and Izack Tago will all compete in Sunday's NRL grand final against the Eels, while the other - Taylan May - is sidelined by injury.
It is arguably Samoa's strongest ever outfit on paper, with the likes of State of Origin stars Junior Paulo and Josh Papali'i selected, as well as Roosters young gun Joseph Suaali'i.
Samoa are drawn in pool A alongside England, France and Greece at the World Cup. They will kick off their campaign against the host nation on October 15.
Samoa's squad:
Josh Aloiai, Fa'amanu Brown, Stephen Crichton, Mathew Feagai, Braden Hamlin-Uele, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Royce Hunt, Oregon Kaufusi, Luciano Leilua, Spencer Leniu, Danny Levi, Jarome Luai, Taylan May, Tyrone May, Anthony Milford, Josh Papali'i, Junior Paulo, Jaydn Su'A, Joseph Suaali'i, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Izack Tago, Martin Taupau, Brian To'o and Kelma Tuilagi.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
