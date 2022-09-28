A Shell Cove man who punched a woman in a vicious assault, and was knocked out after another man stepped in to protect her, has been sentenced for his crime.
Clayton Hobbs, 49, fronted Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to one count of common assault.
Documents tendered to the court revealed Hobbs left the Illawarra hotel with a woman known to him shortly after 2am on June 26.
As the pair walked towards a silver Mercedes on Market Street, Hobbs swung around to the woman who was walking behind him and hit her in the face.
The violence worsened as they got into to the car, where Hobbs threw a mobile phone at her and then knelt on the driver's seat and punched her multiple times.
Shortly after, a witness saw the assault happening and yelled "what the f--- are you doing?" from across the road.
He intervened in the attack which resulted in him knocking Hobbs unconscious.
Hobbs was taken to Wollongong hospital where he was put on life support and remained in a critical condition for several weeks, according to court documents.
The man picked the woman up off the roadway, before he flagged down police who established a crime scene.
The woman declined to provide information at the scene, and told police she did not recall what happened in the car.
There were no details of her condition outlined in court documents.
Hobbs however, sustained several injuries including a dislocated jaw, fractured jaw, nasal fracture, multiple skull fractures, and multiple bleeds to the brain.
He was released from hospital at the end of July.
In court on Tuesday, Hobbs told the court he was "taught to never hit a woman" and that his behaviour was out of character.
"It embarrasses me ... I have had a look at myself," he said.
"I always considered I was a good drinker ... but it's not worth it."
Magistrate Darryl Pearce told Hobbs violence against women was prevalent in the Illawarra and that intoxication was not an excuse.
"It's your fault for getting yourself blind drunk down there," Magistrate Hobbs said.
"On this night you had too much alcohol and for no reason ... and struck (the woman).
"The defendant is of a mature age but he's out behaving like a yahoo."
Hobbs was afforded leniency in his sentencing for his early guilty plea and was handed an 18-month community corrections order.
He was also fined $1500 and an apprehended domestic violence order was issued to protect the woman.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
