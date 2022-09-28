Illawarra man accused of sexually touching four girls while babysitting them

An Illawarra man has been accused of sexually touching four girls under the age of 13 over a two-year period while babysitting them.
The man, 66, who will not be named for legal reasons, fronted Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday after he turned himself in to police the night before.
According to court documents, the man knew the girls through church, and was the God Father of one of them.
Police will allege the man would frequently babysit the girls, and during one visit in 2019, he allegedly rubbed the inside of one of their thighs and placed his hands in her underwear.
He would also allegedly rub the thighs and near the vagina of the other three girls on multiple occasions over the two years.
According to police facts, the last occasion the alleged touching occurred was January this year.
After 8pm on Monday, the man was arrested after he turned himself in to Wollongong police station and allegedly disclosed he sexually touched a number of children.
The man agreed to an interview where he allegedly made admissions to rubbing the girls' thighs.
He denied the alleged touching provided him with sexual gratification, however stated he knew it was wrong.
Police will allege the only reason the offending stopped was due to the man no longer caring for the children.
He was charged with two counts of intentionally sexually touch a child under 16 and two counts of intentionally sexually touch a child under 10.
In court on Tuesday, police prosecutor Sergeant Pavlin opposed the man's bail application due to further potential risk of endangering the community and alleged victims.
Sergeant Pavlin added the alleged offending was "extremely serious" and that it was aggravated by the man being in a position of trust.
Defence lawyer Danny Lagopodis argued the man had no criminal record, and was in a "very poor physical state" due to a work-related accident.
He added the man has strong ties to the community and could be placed under house arrest to prevent further offending.
But Magistrate Darryl Pearce denied the man's application for bail, stating there was a strong prosecution case given he allegedly made admissions to police.
"It appears he was overcome with guilt as to what he told the police ... and was somewhat relieved over the admissions," Magistrate Pearce said.
No formal pleas were entered in court on Tuesday.
His application for bail was denied and the matter was adjourned to October 12.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
