Hot Property Illawarra: Infamous 'Minnamurra Mansion' back on the market

Making headlines is a one-of-a-kind property that's going to market next week.
The dilapidated 'Minnamurra Mansion' in Dunmore, south of Wollongong, is on the market with an asking price of $5.5 million-plus.
The abandoned mansion is one of the Kiama local government area's most infamous and recognisable sites.
While there have been grand visions for this once imposing property, it's a dilapidated shell that stands today.
The walls and floors are filled with graffiti, while would-be lavish features such as the pool catch the eye.
We take a tour of this unique site.
Housing affordability is worsening as the sheer pace of interest rate hikes squeezes buyer borrowing power much faster than home prices can realistically fall. As a result, first home buyers have retreated from the market, according to the latest ABS figures.
However, there are young Illawarra first home buyers who are bucking this trend and offering hope to others attempting to purchase their first home.
We talk to them to find out more, and asked their advice for other first home buyers.
Meanwhile, in what's been described as an "emotional" sale, a cottage at Minnamurra has changed hands after nearly 90 years in the same family.
The home sold for $1,720,000.
We got the lowdown on the home's history from its long-time owner.
At the high-end of the market, a street in the always desirable suburb of Thirroul has two homes for sale, both boasting a $3 million-plus asking price.
Both homes have also been in their respective ownerships for several decades.
"Anything north of Wollongong is always going to be in demand," one agent said.
Finally, the crowds and road closures associated with the 2022 UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong didn't deter a buyer from snapping up a Coniston home for well above the reserve price at auction.
The winning bid for the home came in at $1.71 million. The reserve price was $1.52 million.
Read our weekly auction wrap-up.
Brendan Crabb, Illawarra and South Coast property reporter
