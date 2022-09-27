Jamberoo Superoos sit atop the men's and women's Premier League tables at the halfway point of the competition, after both sides scored important wins before the upcoming competition bye week.
With a draw against the defending Premiers Woonona in round one, the women's Superoos have claimed three wins since.
Their latest scalp being the unbeaten Stingrays Of Shellharbour in a nail biting 3-2 results.
The two sides were locked at one touchdown a piece at half-time, but two second half tries to team captain Lauren Robinson was enough to help Jamberoo to top spot on the ladder.
Corrimal and Dapto both claimed full points in their round four games.
In the Men's competition, Jamberoo made it 4 straight wins, holding out a determined Corrimal Cougars 7-4 in a grinding battle.
"Everytime we got ahead by two and looked comfortable, they would hit back and apply the pressure again," captain Tim Robinson said.
"It was the most physically demanding hit out for us this season
"Young Chase Grant was our best on ground for the third time in four matches.
"At just 15 years of age his lightning speed and awareness on the wing in both attack and defence is proving a real find for our team this season."
Helensburgh and Stingrays both scored big round four wins, while Wests Illawarra pipped Albion Park 6-5 to make it three victories for the season.
The close call came after Albion Park registered its first win last week against the Dapto, where former Australian mixed open player Dean Springfield made an outstanding debut.
