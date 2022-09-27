Illawarra Mercury
Teen talent Grant impresses as Superoos rise to the top of Illawarra Premier League touch football

Updated September 27 2022 - 11:26pm, first published 10:59pm
Jamberoo's Chase Grant sizes up the Corrimal defence. Picture by Jamie Deegan

Jamberoo Superoos sit atop the men's and women's Premier League tables at the halfway point of the competition, after both sides scored important wins before the upcoming competition bye week.

