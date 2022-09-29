'Courageous, passionate' Jessica Sparks remembered after long health battle

Wollongong woman Jessica Sparks is being remembered as a passionate advocate and a courageous leader, after she sadly lost her long battle with cystic fibrosis.
Jessica's family shared the news to social media that she died this week at age 30.
"It is with a deeply broken heart that we inform you all that our most beautiful and precious girl Jess has sadly passed away," her mother, Kate Sparks, said in a Facebook post.
"A shining light, she fought with bravery and courage."
Jessica was dedicated to raising awareness of organ and tissue donation and founded her own charity called SparkingLife.
She received two double lung transplants - one in 2009 when she was 16, and the second in 2016 - after she was diagnosed with end stage lung disease from cystic fibrosis.
The University of Wollongong law and journalism graduate penned articles to raise her voice on the issue of organ donation, including for the Mercury where she was an intern in 2012.
She also helped launch a new system for transporting organs across the state to help save lives.
The inspirational woman's academic excellence and leadership was recognised through a swag of accolades presented to her over the years.
In 2013, Jessica won Wollongong Young Citizen of the Year and Illawarra Business Woman of the Future, and the following year, she received the Winston Churchill Fellowship to investigate information and education barriers to organ donation.
The same year, she was awarded the Australian Press Council Award for Journalism and was also chosen to work on a special UN study on protecting journalism sources in the digital age.
It was in 2016 that she was named Chancellor Robert Hope Medallist, UOW's most prestigious award, handed out annually to a student who has demonstrated exceptional academic excellence and leadership.
Jessica's tenacity, dedication, and "infectious smile" left a lasting impact on her peers and teachers. Dr Shawn Burns remembers teaching her fondly, and said she "set a high bar for us all".
"It was an honour to teach and to work with Jess. She was among our first cohorts of UOW undergraduate journalism students and, all these years on, we remember her in and outside of class like it was yesterday," he said.
"Focused, committed, passionate about her causes, and a true colleague and friend to those around her."
NSW has the lowest organ donation rate in Australia.
In fact, if NSW's performance was compared internationally, it would sit outside the top 30 in worldwide rankings, only ahead of countries such as Cuba and Belarus.
Last year, out of 215 potential organ donors in this state, only 77 actually donated. In some instances there may be medical reasons, but the majority of the remaining 138, an individual, most often a family member, said "no", sometimes overriding their deceased relative's wishes.
As a result of such decisions, one in six people waiting for a donor - including many in the Illawarra - die before they receive the transplant that could have saved them.
People like my good friend Brittany, who at just 18 years old recently passed away while waiting for a lung transplant. She didn't deserve to die - she deserved to be given an opportunity to live.
An opportunity which, in a country such as ours, in a state such as ours, she should have had.
In late September, the NSW Parliament passed amendments to the legislation on organ and tissue donation in the state.
A standout of the strategy is the scrapping of the counterproductive driver's licence system of registration, in favour of Medicare's Australian Organ Donor Register as the central system of registration and consent across the country.
The plan also importantly focuses on systemic change through training specialist clinicians in our hospitals to better help families deal with decisions on organ donation.
The state government says it will provide guidelines for doctors to help them uphold a deceased patient's desire to be a donor. However, little will change here, as the family and next of kin continue to have the absolute power to decide and often say no, vetoing that patient's own decision to donate.
I commend any government that takes proactive steps towards increasing organ and tissue donation rates and raising awareness by having the issue on their agenda.
But as someone who is passionately invested in this cause, I feel it could have gone further.
The strategy could have been bigger and bolder, to better enhance our donation system to world's best practice and results.
The people needing a transplant don't have the luxury of waiting for gradual change.
They are the ones I speak and fight for - I've been in that desperate situation myself. But while I was fortunate enough to be saved by a transplant, so many like Brittany aren't.
We each have a moral interest in this - you or someone close to you is actually far more likely to need a donated organ than to ever end up donating yourselves.
This means we cannot be complacent about organ donation.
People power will make the real difference to the levels of organ donation we need to see in NSW - more than any law.
It is up to every person to talk about donation with those close to them and share the gift of life by being an organ and tissue donor.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
