Long-time mates Brian Suckley and Robbie Warren celebrated being reunited at Towradgi Park by clinching the Zone 16 Senior Pairs crown at Kiama Bowling Club.
Suckley and Warren won five matches spanning three playing days and claimed the Zone crown with a 17-12 win over Warilla's Geoff McGillivray and Chris Smith in the final.
The champion duo were clubmates at Wiseman Park before Warren left for Towradgi in 2021, while Suckley headed to Warilla, before the pair reunited with Suckley recently joining Towradgi.
Suckley and Warren were also NSW teammates in winning the Australian Senior Sides Championship, and following two COVID-cancelled years, Warren will skip a rink for the NSW Over-60s in the 2022 Senior Sides titles at Broadbeach from Sunday.
Suckley meanwhile joins an exclusive club of bowlers to have won the Zone Senior Pairs and Senior Singles, after winning the Over-60s Singles in 2018 and 2020.
For Warren it is his second Zone 16 Senior Pairs triumph after partnering Robin Smith to the 2020 crown and his distinguished career includes a Zone Open Singles, two Open Fours titles, plus three Zone Champion of Club Champion titles.
The Zone Pairs was the first event of the new 2022-23 championship season and, while it didn't attract a huge number of entries, it featured a host of Zone rep bowlers, plus state and Australian stars.
Suckley and Warren were handed a stern test in the opening round; seeing off Figtree Sports' Steve Sprod and Gordon Young 23-21, before a 25-17 win over John Zoszak and Warren Turner, and a 19-shot win over Max Donovan-Stuart Ellem to reach last Sunday's semi-finals. The Towradgi pair beat Windang's Paul Cable and Gregg Stevens 23-17 before continuing their good form in the decider.
Meanwhile, Dapto Citizens' Luke Bailey and Mark Cooper are off to the State Championships next July as Zone 16 Reserve Pairs champions, following a brilliant display at headquarters Windang BC.
Bailey and Cooper clinched the title with a 23-14 win over Kiama's Michael Miller and Wayne Richardson, after earlier beating Warilla's Jim McRorie and Shane O'Neill 27-10 in last Sunday morning's semi-final. Fifty-four teams nominated for the Grade 4-7 Zone Reserve Pairs to be easily the largest field of the three Zone Pairs titles up for grabs.
Bailey and Cooper had to win six matches to clinch the Zone crown and were undisputedly the best team, finishing with a 155-64 differential.
They were given a real test in round one with a 17-14 win over Kiama's Chris Wade and Rod Loosemore, and from there were an unstoppable force. The Dapto Citizens duo can relax and look forward to representing Zone 16 in President's Reserve Pairs at the NSW State Championships in July 2023.
Warilla's international duo Corey Wedlock and Gary Kelly loom as a formidable combination at next year's NSW State Championships after winning the Zone Open Pairs at Kiama BC.
Irish star Kelly won a silver medal in the blue-ribbon Singles at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, while Wedlock made his Games debut for Australia in a career-defining experience.
Wedlock and Kelly entered the Zone 16 Open Pairs as the team to beat and lived up to their billing with five wins including a 22-4 victory over clubmates Todd James and Eric Haynes in the final.
Wedlock and Kelly advanced to the final with a 24-14 win over Corrimal's Chris Jansen and Danyon Christie, who replaced Aydan Murphy - a decision made by the club.
James and Haynes had a great tournament with four wins, including beating clubmates Scott McQuilty and Wayne Crouch 23-17 in their semi-final.
Wedlock and Kelly will head to next year's State Championships as one of the favourites in Open Pairs.
For Wedlock the Pairs triumph completes the Zone grand slam of Open titles.
He won the Fours, Singles and Triples in 2020 - with Kelly a partner in the Zone Triples success that year - as the team went on to win the 2020 State Triples.
The next Zone title is the Triples events on October 29.
The play-off hopes of many clubs in most divisions of Illawarra Men's Pennants will not be decided until washed out games are played in early October.
Last Saturday was the final round but most clubs need to play at least one game on the spare weekend of October 8 and, if necessary, October 9.
Kiama have completed their seven games in Division 1 and gave themselves a great chance of making the top-four play-offs following a 68-48 (9-1) away win over Figtree No 1.
Kiama are second but the table is likely to change dramatically with all other teams having at least one catch-up game, and Towradgi three games to make up against Figtree No 1, Warilla and Woonona.
Unbeaten Warilla had already clinched top spot and thrashed Corrimal 85-35 (10-0), while Albion Park had a 60-50 (9-1) win over Figtree No 2. Dapto Citizens No 2 have one game to play but are unbeaten in Section 2 of Division 2.
