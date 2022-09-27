Illawarra Mercury
Towradgi duo Brian Suckley and Robbie Warren clinch Zone 16 bowls Senior Pairs

By Mike Driscoll
Updated September 28 2022 - 10:36pm, first published September 27 2022 - 11:32pm
Brian Suckley and Robbie Warren played brilliantly to win the 2022-23 Zone 16 Senior Pairs. Picture by Harry Herring

Long-time mates Brian Suckley and Robbie Warren celebrated being reunited at Towradgi Park by clinching the Zone 16 Senior Pairs crown at Kiama Bowling Club.

