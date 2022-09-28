Illawarra Mercury
Updated

Humpback whale becomes entangles in smart drum lines near Werri Beach, Gerringong

Natalie Croxon
Desiree Savage
By Natalie Croxon, and Desiree Savage
Updated September 28 2022 - 5:44am, first published 12:11am
File picture by Kirk Gilmour.

Marine wildlife rescuers have confirmed a humpback whale which became entangled in smart drum lines off the coast of Gerringong is now free.

