Marine wildlife rescuers have confirmed a humpback whale which became entangled in smart drum lines off the coast of Gerringong is now free.
The mother became entangled on Wednesday morning, with distress warnings being issued by the smart drum line to authorities.
Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia (ORRCA) members began looking for the whale to ensure she was not injured and safe.
Vice-president of ORRCA Jools Farrell told the Mercury the mother was safe, and had been spotted with its calf heading south along the Illawarra coastline.
She said 100 per cent of the drum line had also been retrieved - some at Werri Beach and some from East Beach.
"This is the first time in NSW - that we know of - we've had a whale entanglement with a smart drum line, it just shows the unique design allows them to break away from the gear if they connect with it," Mrs Farrell said.
"The fact that the gear was collected in tact, we are more than happy she is now free."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.