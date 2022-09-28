Ever since Brad Pitt brought the aptly-named Billy Beane to life back in 2011, 'Moneyball' has become an oft-used term in professional sport, rugby league included.
It's a very broad term, susceptible to misuse, certainly to overuse.
Sports 'analytics' came about initially as a professional strategy for those like Beane. These days, particularly in the US, the thirst for more numbers fuels a fantasy sports behemoth worth upwards of $70 billion.
Australia's fantasy leagues are minuscule by comparison, but have taken a similarly firm grip on rugby league conversation.
Once merely a point of curiosity, run metres have become something of an obsession.
It's debatable how readily that equates to individual or team performance. You'd struggle to do a Billy Beane and put together a competitive NRL side by 'buying' run metres, or virtually any other stat.
Rugby league's a game riddled with intangibles, qualities and factors not immediately quantifiable as baseball, basketball or the NFL. Yet moneyball is becoming part of the rugby league vernacular for better or worse.
Your columnist is yet to actually hear anyone in any official capacity at St George Illawarra use it, but it's been applied to the Dragons' strategy of signing veterans at a cut price. The result has shown it's not a path to success.
As the gap between the haves and have nots continues to widen with each season, struggling clubs need to search for some kind of circuit-breaker.
With a salary cap in place, it's near impossible to buy your way out of trouble; though it doesn't stop clubs trying.
A cap of this kind creates a false economy when it comes to player values. Players will take less money to stay with, or move to, a successful club. Struggling clubs have to pay overs.
It's not complicated. What is complicated is how do you smartly remedy it? How do you move from being an unsuccessful club to one successful enough to attract players at lower freight?
For those answers you could do worse than look at grand finalists Parramatta.
With respect, it's unlikely Brad Pitt would play Brad Arthur in a movie, but Arthur has pulled off something of a moneyball act in getting his team to within one win of a drought-breaking premiership.
Arthur has steadily overhauled his roster with shrewd recruitment, also revealing his qualities as a development coach - another term all too loosely tossed around in our game these days.
The Eels are in a grand final without a million-dollar player. Mitch Moses goes closest, but a look at the rest of the roster reveals he is the only player the club had to go hard to market for.
Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Waqa Blake were Penrith discards. Reed Mahoney was unwanted by the Bulldogs after they recruited him from Queensland.
A revelation over the latter half of the season, Shaun Lane had floated through three clubs before arriving at the Eels. Likewise, Tom Opacic had stints at the Broncos and Cowboys without finding a steady home.
Isaiah Papa'ali has been one of the best back-rowers in the game following three unconvincing seasons with the Warriors. Junior Paulo's time in Canberra had run its course.
That's all before you add in the biggest unearthed gem of them all in skipper Clint Gutherson. Unwanted by Manly, Gutho headed west to play on the wing and has established himself as an inspirational captain.
It's the type of transformation the Melbourne system has been famous for producing but, unlike Craig Bellamy, Arthur didn't have near-certain success to sell when he got started.
The players mentioned had key traits in common. None came on big money, all came looking for opportunity and all were 26 or younger. Whatever their respective ceilings, all had their best football in front of them.
That evenly spread cap - and lack of a genuine marquee player - is why many have suggested this team simply can't get over the premiership hump.
If they do or they don't, there's a lesson for other clubs in how they got to be the only thing between the Panthers and another premiership.
There's shades of the approach in what we saw with the great improvers, Cronulla and North Queensland, this season.
Perhaps the Knights and Titans would have been better advised to follow that strategy in preference to bidding wars for a Kayln Ponga or David Fifita.
It's something Brisbane should weigh carefully as a seemingly inevitable stand-off with Payne Haas looms.
There's still something to be said for doing things the hard way, the long way, or both. It's what Arthur has done at the Eels.
It's also why there's so much at stake in the battle of the west on Sunday.
Win or lose, the Eels will still pay the price of 'success' at the end of this season with Mahoney, Papa'ali and Marata Niukore all moving on after full-time.
It's their last dance. They've already paid the price for what got them there. Only a premiership will provide the ultimate payoff.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
