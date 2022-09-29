In recent weeks Wollongong fans have got to see a lot of swim queen Emma McKeon through her involvement in the just completed UCI Road World Cycling Championships.
Others who may have scrolled through her social media pages would have seen McKeon was enjoying her downtime, from posting snaps of holidaying with boyfriend Cody Simpson to being announced as the official Everest Day Ambassador for Sydney's biggest race day at Royal Randwick on October 15.
This is indeed a deserved break for McKeon, who became the most successful Commonwealth Games athlete in history, following her exploits in Birmingham last month, were she won six gold medals, a silver and a bronze.
The 28-year-old told the Mercury she was loving the opportunity of being back at home in Wollongong and spending some quality time with family and friends.
But McKeon said she would soon have to refocus her efforts to prepare for the FINA World Swimming Championships in Melbourne on December 13-18.
McKeon, the Commonwealth's greatest athlete and Australia's most decorated Olympian, following her exploits in Tokyo where she won four gold and three bronze medals, has no plans of slowing down, with Paris 2024 Olympics in her sights.
"At the moment [Paris] is where all my focus has been," she said.
"Even since the last Olympics in Tokyo that is all I have thought about. I'm still enjoying it, still improving, I'm still motivated to keep going and I can't wait for the next Olympics.
"I think it will be awesome also to have that Olympics be a normal one again so I can have my family there supporting me. I think it will be back to normal which is exciting and I want to be a part of that."
McKeon appreciates the fact she has already achieved a lot in the sport but has set more goals for her to achieve before retiring from swimming.
"I want to finish swimming knowing I've done everything I can. I definitely feel like I've got more to give and got more to improve on and I just think elite sport is such a short part of your life and I really want to get everything I can out of it."
McKeon added that she also appreciated the support of her family and friends during this challenging year, where her name appeared just as much in the tabloids as the sports' pages.
"I just focus on myself. I've got so much support around me, my family and my friends are awesome, and I've got them by my side all the time," she said.
"I've got a great coach. It is very easy to just focus on what I need to do and I've got all their love and support all the time.
"Now I've also got my new goals that I want to achieve as well......I kind of don't let anything get in the way of that."
Nowadays based on the Gold Coast, McKeon said the reduction of COVID restrictions had given her a new leases of life, as she could now return home more often to unwind and relax if needed.
"Coming back has made it easier because leading into the Olympics with the border closures and everything I couldn't get back here that much," she said.
"That made it hard to get to see my family that much.
"This is what I call home. Wollongong is my home but I didn't get to come home, so that made it hard.
"It's nice now being able to come home whenever I want. I can train down here when I get little lower key weeks or something like that.
"I think that is part of what will make the next few years easier as well, being able to do that and being able to keep everything fresh again."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
