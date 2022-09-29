City Council should step up on EV charging. Letters, September 30, 2022

With new planning laws ensuring greater energy efficiency in new builds, it's a no-brainer that council should mandate solar capture and storage on all new builds. Having a policy to ensure that each new build has the capacity for EV charging would also guarantee that WCC is doing it's bit to help alleviate climate change.
In particular, there should be EV charging capability in all residents' individual car spaces in high-rise new builds or shared townhouse car parks as there is often no easy access to power points in these car parks and is usually shared body corporate electricity so policies to enable this should be mandated as soon as possible.
In addition to this, any new or old rental property (including holiday rental) car space should have EV charging capacity whether a house, townhouse or unit. With nearly 30 per cent of Illawarra residing in rental accommodation this is imperative to ensure that renters are not denied the ability to own an EV. This should be mandated asap so that renters have the ability to buy an EV next time they need a new car. Wollongong City Council, can you please advise what you are doing (if anything) to ensure that renters are not denied the opportunity to own EVs and in what time frame? The sooner you provide the structure to enable all residents to contribute to saving our planet, the sooner we can accommodate climate change objectives.
Suzanne de Vive, Corrimal
With lamb cutlets hovering around the $60 per kilo, what would be the cost of an entire lamb carcase? Well for NSW taxpayers, it's $460,000 for one "poor performing" sacrificial lamb. This sacrificial lamb being Amy Brown the former Head of Investments NSW and Secretary of the NSW Department of Enterprise, Investment and Trade. Senior public servant and shepherd, Michael Coutts-Trotter culled Ms Brown from his flock because of her "poor performance" during the sordid "Barilaro Boondoggle". Yet despite her alleged "poor performance," she is to receive at least $460,000 in her retrenchment package.
Amy Brown has now become the sole "sacrificial lamb" for what transpired. John Barilaro's good friend Stuart Ayres has been found not to have breached the ministerial code of conduct with his involvement in the failed "job for the boys" attempt. A finding which indicates the NSW ministerial code of conduct in its current form, provides ministers a means of legitimising their misconduct!
Barry Swan, Balgownie
Congratulations to the organisers of the Wollongong 2022 UCI Road World Championships. You guys have done more in one week to entice visitors Down Under than Scott Morrison did in two years as head of Tourism Australia.
Dave Jennings, Towradgi
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.