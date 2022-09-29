City Council should step up on EV charging. Letters, September 30, 2022

Illawarra Mercury
City Council should step up on EV charging. Letters to the Editor, September 30, 2022

September 29 2022 - 5:30pm
With new planning laws ensuring greater energy efficiency in new builds, it's a no-brainer that council should mandate solar capture and storage on all new builds. Having a policy to ensure that each new build has the capacity for EV charging would also guarantee that WCC is doing it's bit to help alleviate climate change.

