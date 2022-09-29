City Council should step up on EV charging. Letters, September 30, 2022

In addition to this, any new or old rental property (including holiday rental) car space should have EV charging capacity whether a house, townhouse or unit. With nearly 30 per cent of Illawarra residing in rental accommodation this is imperative to ensure that renters are not denied the ability to own an EV. This should be mandated asap so that renters have the ability to buy an EV next time they need a new car. Wollongong City Council, can you please advise what you are doing (if anything) to ensure that renters are not denied the opportunity to own EVs and in what time frame? The sooner you provide the structure to enable all residents to contribute to saving our planet, the sooner we can accommodate climate change objectives.