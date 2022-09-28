Police raids uncover over 800 rounds of ammunition

Police have discovered more than 800 rounds of ammunition after raids on homes in Warrawong and Berkeley on Wednesday.
The raids were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation by the State Crime Command's Raptor Squad, which targets organised crime.
Police executed two search warrants and a firearm prohibition order from 6.45am.
During the search of the Berkeley address, police found and seized more than 800 rounds of ammunition.
Inquiries continue.
