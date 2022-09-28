The man alleged to have taken potshots at pedestrians in Windang will stand trial in the Supreme Court on charges of terrorism.
Simon William Fleming, 41, appeared in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday via audio video link for his charges to be read to him.
Wearing a green prison sweater and glasses, the red-haired man simply said "yes" to confirm he understood his next court date will be November 4. That's when a date will be set for his trial in the Supreme Court.
Fleming is facing one count of committing a terrorist act, as well as a number of firearm charges, possessing unauthorised firearms and taking a person hostage, stemming from what police allege was an act of terrorism in November last year.
Two charges, one of firing a firearm at a house with a disregard for safety and using an unregistered firearm, were withdrawn.
Police allege Fleming used two firearms to fire shots at passing vehicles and pedestrians on Windang Road on November 28, 2021.
Fleming then took two men hostage in Windang Dive & Spearfishing, police allege, before officers were able to peacefully secure the hostages' release by 10.30am.
Fleming was then arrested and taken into custody.
Police allege Fleming was motivated by far-right extremism and had documents containing racist extremist ideologies, including anti-government views on COVID-19 restrictions as well as racism towards minority communities.
Fleming is also charged with possessing child abuse material, a matter which will return to Wollongong Local Court on October 5.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.