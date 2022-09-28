Illawarra Mercury
Windang gunman Simon William Fleming has date set ahead of trial in Supreme Court

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated September 28 2022 - 5:49am, first published 3:32am
The man alleged to have taken potshots at pedestrians in Windang will stand trial in the Supreme Court on charges of terrorism.

