What used to be tall, leafy palm trees along the cafe-lined strip of lower Crown Street are now stumps, wrapped in red and white tape.
Eight Cocos Palms were removed by Wollongong City Council on Tuesday, to make way for crews to carry out "essential electrical work" as part of upgrades to surrounding pathways.
The work, council said, is the next phase of upgrades to lower Crown Street, which was recently transformed into a one-way zone.
The footpath improvements will involve works along the north side of the street to construct a new pedestrian crossing near Ethel Hayton walkway - the lane that links Lee & Me cafe and the arts precinct.
"These upgrades will improve community safety and add value to one of Wollongong's busiest pedestrian routes," a Wollongong council spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added the trees were removed in order to carry out underground electrical work and to also install lights between Moore Lane and popular nightclub Mr Crown.
"We needed to remove eight palm trees to carry out this essential electrical work," the spokesperson said.
"The tree stumps will be completely removed later this week.
"For now the red and white tape is there to warn community members of trip hazards."
Council plans to plant two advanced Japanese Elm trees to replace the eight palms "to provide shade and cover for pedestrians".
The new trees are expected to be planted early next year.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
