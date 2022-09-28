Double demerits come into force on Friday, for the second weekend in a row.
This weekend is the October long weekend, so anyone caught doing the wrong thing on the road from Friday, September 30 to Monday, October 3 risks attracting twice the demerit points they ordinarily would.
Double demerits apply for speeding, illegal use of mobile phones, not wearing a seat belt, and riding a motorcycle without a helmet.
Last weekend was also a double demerit period due to the one-off National Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth, which fell on Thursday, September 22.
Under current laws, double demerit periods automatically apply over weekends when a public holiday falls on a Thursday or Friday, or a Monday or Tuesday.
Monday, October 3 is the Labour Day public holiday.
