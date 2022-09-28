Some of NSW top artists are putting their works up for sale to help primary school kids in the Northern Illawarra get a better education.
The Scarborough Art Show is the local public school's major fundraiser and finally returns from October 7 to 9 after a near three-year absence.
Renowned artists like Ashley Frost, Hal Pratt, Stephen Dupont, Tanya Stubbles, Chris Duczynski, Kate Broadfoot, Ash Leslie and Anthea Stead are among some of the stellar names who will donate a portion of sales to the tiny school of 65 kids.
Event spokeswoman Leigh Healey said due to the size and demographic of Scarborough Public School they often miss out on government funding, so the art show really gives them a boost.
"Our best year was in 2018 when we raised $37,922," she said, noting profits go up and down depending on the weather.
"It's been fairly substantial ... you can imagine just how many lamingtons it would take to sell to raise [that amount]."
Mrs Healey said in previous years they've used art show profits to put air-conditioners in classrooms, a new playground and gardening area, it's paid for an art literacy program as well helping pay for extra learning support teachers in the classroom.
This year will be the first where the show expands across the road from the school to the Clifton School of Arts as well.
A huge variety of talented artists will be showcased (prominent names and emerging) from painters to print-makers, photographers, sculptors, glass artists, ceramicists, craft makers and many more.
A special adults-only preview evening with pop-up bar will be held on Friday October 7, advance tickets available through the event website for $45.
Across the weekend it will be a family-friendly affair with kids activities and live music - with the cost of $5 for adults, $3 concession and children under 13 are free. It runs 10am to 4pm on the Saturday and the Sunday.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
