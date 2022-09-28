Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Sensitive Content

Wayne Cassell sentenced as victim's sister slams 'victim blaming'

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated September 28 2022 - 11:10am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wayne Cassall will spend up to nine years behind bars for the sexual assault of two teenage girls.

The older sister of one of the two girls raped continuously for an hour by a 42-year-old man on a Wollongong beach in January 2021 has slammed the length of the sentence and the "victim blaming" attitude of the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.