The older sister of one of the two girls raped continuously for an hour by a 42-year-old man on a Wollongong beach in January 2021 has slammed the length of the sentence and the "victim blaming" attitude of the community.
Wayne Anthony Cassell, 43, was sentence to nine years in jail with a non-parole period of five years and ten months, backdated to when Cassell was first taken into custody on January 27, 2021.
The sister said the fact that Cassell could be out in the community in just over four years when he become eligible for parole from 26 November, 2026 was "terrifying".
"In the girls' minds, they feel like they were only going to be able to start their healing process in the next couple of years, and then he's just going to be let back out in the community."
In Wollongong District Court on Wednesday, Judge Andrew Haesler said that Cassell showed complete disregard for the well-being of the two victims, both of whom were 15 at the time of the assault, and his only thought was his own sexual gratification.
The assault had left both girls with ongoing psychological trauma which the sister said has been compounded by commentary in the community, the press and on social media as the case progressed.
"Everyone was so quick to judge when they didn't have all the facts of the story," she said.
"The constant intimidation was left out and then all these comments started coming in [saying] that these young girls clearly asked for it. I don't think it was accurately portrayed that rape is rape, it doesn't matter how it happens and it's ruined these girls' lives."
Judge Haesler said one of the girls in a victim impact statement said she felt "discarded and judged" and the Judge reiterated in court that what occurred was not the fault of either of the two girls and that instead only Cassell is to be punished.
Judge Haesler said a "retributive sentence" was required.
"Others must understand that to behave as Cassell did is not only criminally wrong, but causes considerable harm to child victims and if they did what Cassell did they can expect significant judgement," he said.
Cassell was sentenced on 11 charges with individual sentences ranging from nine months to three years. The charges including stalking and intimidation, intentionally inciting a child to sexual touching and having sexual intercourse with a child older than 14 years and younger than 16 years.
In aggregate, these charges amounted to a nine year prison sentence, with a non parole period of five years and 10 months.
All the charges stem from an incident in January 2021.
The two girls were travelling to Wollongong to go to the beach and watch the sunrise.
While one girl was waiting for the other at a 7/11, Cassell approached the girl and indicated to her to perform sexual acts which she repeatedly said no to.
As the second girl joined the first, the pair told Cassell they were 15 and went to a nearby McDonalds'.
Cassell followed them and made a sexual gesture indicating masturbation.
The girls asked McDonald's staff to keep Cassell away from them and staff made sure the girls left separately from Cassell.
The girls went to a nearby railway station where they were approached again by Cassell where he began to threaten them, making them anxious and scared.
Cassell joined the two on the train where Judge Haesler said they felt "anxious and terrified" as Cassell continued to threaten them.
After getting off the train at Wollongong, the pair made their way to the beach as Cassell went into the Wollongong CBD, but by the time they arrived at the beach at 5.30am Cassell was already there.
In fear of what Cassell might do, the girls agreed to watch Cassell masturbate, as long as he didn't do anything else to them.
This began Cassell's hour-long sexual assault of the two girls.
Judge Haesler said Cassell ignored the two girls' obvious distress, who at points held each other's hands to support each other through the ordeal.
Judge Haesler also said the girls were induced by Cassell to do certain acts out of fear, and "at no stage was either child a willing participant".
In sentencing Cassell, Judge Haesler said he had taken responsibility for his offending, but that there was a 15 to 20 per cent chance of Cassell re-offending within five years of release, according to a health report.
Cassell had been diagnosed with depression, borderline personality disorder and epilepsy, but Judge Haesler said that Cassell's health conditions did not mean he could escape judgement for his acts.
The sister of one of the victims said the sentence did not adequately protect the victims.
"Five years from now, they're only going to be in their early 20s and just starting their life, and there's a possibility that he'll be let back out into the community," she said.
"The first thing my sister asked after the sentence was, 'When he does serve his sentence, can we get an AVO on him?' Because she's already thinking in the future if he is let out back into our community."
The sister said her younger sibling was scared of going to the local shops because of the stigma the community has directed towards her.
"The girls really got victim blamed. Rather than focusing on the fact that the girls were raped, they were focusing on, why were the girls out at 5am? Where were their parents? Nobody actually said, 'Why did he rape them?'"
