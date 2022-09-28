Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra fuel prices will rise, but it shouldn't happen overnight

By Newsroom
Updated September 28 2022 - 11:17am, first published 6:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Full petrol excise is back but, according to the competition regulator, petrol prices shouldn't soar overnight - yet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.