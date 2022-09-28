Illawarra fuel prices will rise, but it shouldn't happen overnight

Full petrol excise is back but, according to the competition regulator, petrol prices shouldn't soar overnight - yet.
Today's average fuel price for ULP 91 in Wollongong is $1.89 per litre, which is one cent more than Tuesday.
However, the consumer watchdog, insists it will monitor petrol prices now the full excise is returned.
Back in March the former Coalition government halved the fuel excise tax for six months as petrol prices soared.
With the full fuel excise to be reinstated from Thursday, consumers have been warned prices will climb once again.
Drivers are expected to pay an extra 25 cents a litre more for petrol - or about $15 more to fill a 60-litre tank.
That increase is made up of the 22 cent fuel excise and three cents GST.
But, warned a number of bodies, that increase should not be immediate.
Petrol stations need to sell all their supply before they can increase the cost of petrol, the NRMA's Peter Khoury said.
"The extra 25 cents is added to the wholesale price and the service stations have to sell out of their existing stock of fuel and then buy when they restock at the new price before they can pass that onto consumers," Mr Khoury said.
He also said oil prices have been "failing gradually" since June, at about $60 a barrel, but the global oil market remains volatile.
"We're hoping we don't go back to $2 a litre, but it will depend ultimately on what happens with world oil prices. Because if they go up, then that is going to increase the price further," Mr Khoury said.
The competition regulator, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission will monitor wholesale and retail prices closely.
It "will not hesitate to take action where there is evidence of misleading or deceptive conduct, misrepresentation about the excise increase and retail prices, and anti-competitive behaviour (such as price collusion)," a spokesperson said.
