The Figtree Saints, formerly known as the Wollongong Saints, are enjoying their successful merger with the Figtree Kangaroos men's team as their push for inclusion continues to prosper, according to their captain Katherine Gow.
The Saints women's, which were established in 2010 and were the only female AFL side in Wollongong at the time, merged with Figtree Kangaroos in 2020 which enabled them to compete in the AFL South Coast competition as opposed to travelling up to Sydney every weekend to play.
Gow, who was one of the club's founding members over a decade ago and the current club captain, told the Mercury that the beginning of the partnership between the two clubs had been a success so far as it had allowed women's AFL players in the region to have that opportunity to play for their local team.
"It's just excellent to be able to play local footy in your own region," she said.
"It's just excellent that people across the Illawarra, regardless of where you live you have a local team you don't have to spend potentially two-and-a-half hours in a car one way to get up to western or northern Sydney.
"It is all about making footy accessible to women and girls which Figtree are doing so well at the moment," Gow said.
She said that whilst the timing of the merger was unfortunate due to consistent COVID-related interruptions, they had felt that this year was the first real go of a proper partnership, despite weather playing havoc on consistent fixtures.
"But we got some consistency through the back end of the season which allowed us to really improve our footy.
"Which this then allowed us to make the grand final."
In a further boost for the side, the Saints have been accepted as successful recipients of Toyota's "good for gear" jersey grant, which will allow the men's and the women's team to wear the same uniform next season.
Gow said the new jersey's were exciting for the team, though she joked about it being different from what she is used to.
"I think [for] probably myself found it a bit harder [to change jerseys], we've been wearing baby blue and pink for the also 10 years so to go across to that royal blue [was different]," she laughed.
"It was very exciting to see the culmination of the work that we have been doing through the committee and it's a visual representation that we are one club and we are wearing the same jersey on gamedays.
"The grant was specifically for the women's team, so that allowed us to design a new jersey.
"The Saints had our own identity but this merger was that push for inclusion with Figtree.
"Obviously we're very proud of our history but this grant allowed us to be seen as one and include the women into the fold of Figtree," Gow said.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Come on Liverpool.
