Shellharbour rangers targeting illegal campers during October long weekend, school holiday period

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 29 2022 - 12:04am, first published September 28 2022 - 11:00pm
Shellharbour rangers will be out in force this holiday period. Picture from file.

As the long weekend looms, Shellharbour City Council says it will crack down on any illegal campers at beaches, parks and reserves.

