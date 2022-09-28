As the long weekend looms, Shellharbour City Council says it will crack down on any illegal campers at beaches, parks and reserves.
Rangers will be out in force frequently patrolling for any illegal campers at Bass Point Reserve, Shellharbour Village and Reddall Reserve during the busy long weekend and school holiday period.
Bass Point and Reddall Reserve will be inspected in mornings and evenings to determine whether any potential campers are present. Fines may apply.
The council says officers will also crack down on parking compliance, and that the Department of Fisheries will regularly patrol Lake Illawarra and the city's beaches.
Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer advised the community and visitors to take note of signage along the city's foreshore, particularly related to parking.
"As is the case every October long weekend, we anticipate that our city's foreshore will be popular with locals and visitors to our area," Mayor Homer said.
"We want to ensure our reserves are protected, respected and can be enjoyed by all users.
"We need to carefully balance the large number of visitors expected with the protection of our open spaces."
He added that illegally parked cars also made access difficult for emergency services vehicles and evacuations.
The council reminded that off-road four-wheel-driving is prohibited in all parts of the Bass Point Reserve.
Driving must be confined to designated roads within the reserve and drivers should drive to the road conditions, particularly in wet weather.
Up to 42mm of rainfall is expected across the Illawarra from Thursday until next Wednesday, October 5.
People should contact the council on 4221 6111 to report illegal camping, parking and litter.
For issues regarding bag limits and over-fishing, contact the Department of Primary Industries Fisheries Compliance team on 1800 043 536 or online.
To report anti-social or criminal behaviour contact Lake Illawarra Police on 4232 5599 or 131 444.
