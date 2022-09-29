When I was a cadet reporter almost 30 years ago, I was responsible for the Gig Guide and Entertainment rounds in a Sydney newsroom.
That is how I came to be near the front row of a comedy show at Parramatta's Riverside Theatre.
My two memories of that night are the support act who wreaked of pot and had such a dry mouth he had trouble speaking.
The other, is of a then little-known act called The Umbilical Brothers.
To say I was blown away by the latter's frenetic pace and hilarious comic timing would be an understatement. I had never seen anything like it before.
For the uninitiated, The Umbilical Brothers is an Australian comedy duo consisting of David Collins and Shane Dundas, who are now 53 and 51 respectively. They found fame through their comedy sketches combining mime with ordinary dialogue and vocal sound effects.
But as impressed as I was, I wondered how long their career could be. Surely, there was only so much they could do with a couple of microphones?
Oh, how I was wrong. The Umbilical Brothers' career has now spanned three decades.
In an interview with the Mercury this week, Shane Dundas talked about their early beginnings 34 years after meeting at acting school.
"It started off as a joke in acting school," he said. "We did it as a laugh. We were making fun of the mime class. We said 'Let's give the mime what it needs - noise'."
The school's head of movement was originally not sure if they should show the school's head of acting what they were working on. But when they did, he was so impressed he suggested they come up with an act for an international theatre festival the school was planning to attend in the US.
When they performed it, "everyone laughed." And the rest, as they say, is history.
Since then, they have performed in 40 countries, including stadiums where they supported the likes of Robin Williams. They have also been guests on numerous TV shows, including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and even performed for Queen Elizabeth II.
Then there are the numerous awards, including a Helpmann Award for Best Comedy Performance of the Year.
As well as their comedy shows, they co-developed a children's TV show The Upside Down Show, which aired in the US in 2006. In 2017, they were storytellers on the Disney miniseries The Book of Once Upon a Time.
Last year, they put the finishing touches on their latest comedy show, The Distraction. After two years in the making, it premiered at the Adelaide Fringe Festival, where it won best comedy award.
After their tour was interrupted by the second wave of COVID-19, they have embarked on an encore tour.
The show marks a departure for the duo. Green screens and visual special effects are used to bring the show to life and a third creative partner came on board to steer the highly technical show, which deals with our love of technology and "screen culture".
So are they being ironic by using the latest technology and a giant screen to call us out? You bet!
"It's completely hypocritical," Dundas said. "We are making a comment on our obsession with screens.
"Nothing is real anymore unless you see it on a screen. We are live on stage but there is a giant screen."
Far from resisting the urge to look at the big screen during the live show, they want you to do just that, because the screen is where the magic happens.
Members of the audience might even find themselves up there, and Dundas warns the technology will make "some people's heads explode."
And while there is definitely a message behind the show, what they really hope to bring to the audience is laughter.
"Laughter is a really good connector of people, and it's really important right now," said Dundas.
"Shared laughter is needed now more than ever. If we are laughing at the same time as everyone else, we are in the same moment, and it is increasingly hard nowadays to live in the moment."
Details: The Umbilical Brothers, The Distraction: An Encore, Illawarra Performing Arts Centre, Friday, October, 14. Tickets $49.90-$54.90. Bookings, Click here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
