An Illawarra education professional has described how government's plans to improve behaviour in schools will help children.
Member of the behaviour specialist team at Warilla Department of Education, Raechel McCarthy, has explained the role of behaviour specialists in the classroom.
Her comments come after an announcement by NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet that the state will provide extra support to help deal with disruptive students, after reports of several inappropriate message threads were uncovered in a Sydney school last month.
The "inappropriate and "offensive" commentary on the group chat run by Knox Grammar School boys brought to light a serious issue with concerns over disrespectful behaviour spiking in schools.
In light of recent events, a Chief Behaviour Adviser will be appointed to improve respect in NSW schools.
Ms McCarthy couldn't be more pleased with government plans to increase the behaviour team workforce.
"Teachers have said they want more support in dealing with students with complex and challenging behaviours so they can focus on what they do best, which is teach," she said.
Apart from the appointment of a Chief Behaviour Adviser, the number of behaviour specialists will also increase from 70 to 200 statewide.
"The role of a behaviour specialist is multi-faceted, they are basically experts with a range of ways in which they can support teachers and students," Ms McCarthy said.
Ms McCarthy said there were two types of behaviour specialists: behaviour specialist officers and behaviour practitioners.
"Behaviour specialist officers are teachers with significant background in supporting student behaviour and behaviour practitioners are allied health professionals including speech pathologists, occupational therapists and psychologists," she said.
The behaviour specialists are not specific to a certain school but allocated to NSW schools when needed including a number of Illawarra schools having accessed this service in the past.
The Incident Reports in NSW Governmental schools provide a clear picture of NSW suburbs recording criminal acts, substance abuse, violence related acts and welfare incidents.
Schools in Wollondilly in regional South NSW had 18 incidents reported in 2021, which is the most in the region, followed by 16 in Campbelltown and 13 in Lake Illawarra North.
"One of the roles of a behaviour specialist is working shoulder to shoulder with teachers to support students with complex and challenging behaviours," Ms McCarthy said.
The specialists also work with teachers at identifying behavioural escalation cycles in students and ways of preventing it.
"They also examine students' classroom routines and work on individual education plans," Ms McCarthy said.
Ms McCarthy said they have noticed considerable positive change in student behaviour almost every time a behaviour specialist has been involved in schools.
"We have seen number of suspensions have reduced, greater student participation in class and teachers feel more confident in supporting students with challenging behaviours," she said.
NSW schools have introduced a Premier's Respect Award to be presented to students with exemplary respectful behaviour.
Dallas McInerney, CEO of Catholic Schools NSW, applauded the introduction of the award.
"There are great things happening in our schools every day and these awards will give respectful behaviour the same high regard and prestige as academic achievement," Mr McInerney said.
