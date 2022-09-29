THE mud will be flying around when the South Coast United Mountainbikers [SCUM] hosts the XCO NSW State Championships.
The 2022 event will take place from Saturday October 15 to Sunday October 16 at the well-known Coondoo Mountain Bike Trail just south of Nowra.
After being burnt out during the 2019/2020 bushfires, the trail is back in action and the state championships will see two days of racing on some of the Shoalhaven's best single-tracks.
The State Championships are a silver level event and form part of the AusCycling Mountain Bike National Cup.
SCUM secretary Kath Hopkins, said they are looking forward to the event.
"This event is a big win for mountain biking on the NSW South Coast which is an increasingly popular destination for our sport," she said.
"SCUM, is delighted to be working with Auscycling to host it.
"The Coondoo trail is much loved in the mountain bike community and well known for its fun, fast, flowy sections and diverse range of features".
This is the first time SCUM have welcomed competitors and their families to the Shoalhaven area for a State MTB Championship.
The 2022 AusCycling NSW MTB Cross Country State Championships will comprise of two events held over a weekend - the short course (XCC) on Saturday and Olympic course (XCO) on Sunday.
Overall numbers should exceed 300 (each day) as family members and others often support riders.
At the event, there will be an almost a mini village atmosphere in the forest, alongside food and beverage vendors, adding to the fun and what will be a vibrant atmosphere.
Shoalhaven City Council are key supporters of this event and encourage the local community to get behind and support this local event.
"This is the first time this event has been able to run since 2019 and we are hoping to get a big turn out," the SCUM secretary said.
"We encourage anyone who loves to compete in cross country mountain biking to enter as there are race categories for all ages - under 13's to 75 years plus.
"Bring the family and make a weekend of it. Camping will be available at the event centre and there are plenty of great places to stay nearby."
There is still time to sign up to ride or just come along over the weekend to support the riders and many businesses supporting the event.
To find out more call 0408 439 059 or visit https://www.scum.asn.au/ultimate_cycles_2022_nsw_xco_state_championships.html
To register visit https://entryboss.cc/races/11919.
