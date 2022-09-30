Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Message of thanks from a proud volunteer. Letters to the Editor, October 1, 2022

September 30 2022 - 6:00pm
Dot Hennessy

I am truly honoured and humbled in my many roles: the 2022 Wollongong Senior Citizen of the Year; a very proud citizen; to represent Rotary; to be part of the City's Ambassador Program and Volunteering to help achieve such a successful outcome for this unique event for our City. (Not that we ever had any doubts of our ability to do so!)

