I am truly honoured and humbled in my many roles: the 2022 Wollongong Senior Citizen of the Year; a very proud citizen; to represent Rotary; to be part of the City's Ambassador Program and Volunteering to help achieve such a successful outcome for this unique event for our City. (Not that we ever had any doubts of our ability to do so!)
The announcement: "UCI Road World Championships ends in Wollongong and honours it with Bike City status", is indeed great news.
Each stakeholder, Council, Destination Wollongong, UCI, NSW Government, etc, communicated with each other and worked strategically and tirelessly together.
As I walked from our home to each of my volunteering commitments, I was so impressed with our spotlessly clean streets; tubs of flowers; clearly marked signage; logistics in place each clearly and progressively detailed to residents; crowd and traffic control; emergency services agencies; accessible access; workers/volunteers, smiling, strategically located; and the list goes on - we presented a City to our fellow Australians, the world and importantly to our residents, one of which we should be very proud, achieving beyond our imagination eight days of action and attraction in every possible respect.
A huge thank you to each member of your Mercury team for their coverage. Sunday dawned, sun shining brightly, highlighting the successful culmination to all. What a ride - we made it happen! Thank you.
Dorothy Hennessy, Wollongong
Witnessing the silly smirk on Pauline Hanson's face as speaker after speaker rose in the Senate to censure her for the racial comments she directed at Pakistan-born Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi, I was both saddened and disappointed. Saddened by the knowledge that despite Hanson's history of self-indulgences and racial "hate speak," enough voters with apparently similar racist views as hers managed to have her elected to the Senate.
My disappointment is with our political system's lack of ability to prevent individuals from using Parliament as a "bully pulpit" from which to espouse the vilest of agendas. During the Hanson censure debate foreign minister, Penny Wong quoted the following important questions from her maiden parliamentary speech: "How long do you have to be here and how much do you have to love this country before you're accepted? How long?" Sadly, it would seem not until we stop electing racists to our parliaments!
Barry Swan, Balgownie
Once upon a time there was a rugby league grand final where the opposition weren't booed and heckled, no players were sent to the sin bin, and the better team won.
Dave Jennings, Towradgi
