Parramatta Eels legend Michael Cronin will be a happy man if he stops getting phone calls from journalists next year.
The four-time Eels premiership winner is accustomed to reporters seeking his wisdom every time the Blue and Golds are in contention to break the longest premiership drought in NRL history.
Should his beloved Eels end the 36-year title drought by beating the Penrith Panthers in Sunday's grand final, those phone calls will stop, much to the pleasure of the man affectionately referred to as Crow.
"That would be nice, wouldn't it? I've had enough of trying to answer when Parramatta will finally win. It is one [fans] can do without," Cronin said.
"They have been close a few times and missed out on grand finals and finals where they looked like they were home, but it just hasn't happened. Hopefully Sunday it will."
The now 71-year-old, who has run a hotel in Gerringong for many years, and even coached the town's rugby league team to numerous Group Seven titles, retired from the Eels at the end of the 1986 season, after helping the club win their fourth premiership in the 80s.
Cronin, the 1977 RLW Player of the Year, two-time Rothmans Medal winner (1977-78), three-time Dally M centre of the year (1980. 81, 83) and 2007 National Rugby League Hall of Fame inductee, even coached the Eels for four seasons from 1990-93.
But since then the former NSW and Australian Test centre has kept his involvement with the Eels to a minimum.
Sure Cronin attended celebrations in 2016 to mark the 30th anniversary of Parramatta's 1986 premiership triumph. He also attended functions this year as part of the club's 75th anniversary celebrations and spoke to past and current day players.
But Cronin made sure not to tell the coaches or players what they needed to do to win a premiership.
"I'm not one for former players or relics like myself giving unwanted advice. I've got nothing. The coach has done a good job to get them there and the players know what they are doing," he said.
"We played 36 years ago, the game has changed a bit since then. None of the players would have even been born when we last played and most aren't that interested in the history of the game.
"There's not much I can tell them except maybe it's a brilliant feeling when you make a grand final but there's no worse feeling than losing a grand final."
Cronin, who has enjoyed a good strike rate of winning grand finals, especially when he was coach of the Gerringing Lions, said there was no secret formula to winning deciders.
"The important thing is you need all your players playing well. The whole side has got to be playing well and you might have a few blokes who will do something special during the game, but if the whole side aren't playing well, it is hard to win grand finals," he said.
"If your players leave everything on the field and can honestly say they did that, as a coach you can't ask for anymore.
"Even if this happens it doesn't always work out that way for one reason or another but you can feel satisfied you gave it your all."
Cronin, Parramatta's all-time leading point-scorer with 1971 points courtesy of 75 tries, 865 goals and two field goals from 1977-1986, feels there is no reason why the Eels can't upset the highly-fancied Panthers in the decider.
"They are a good side and have plenty of good players, so you have to respect them. But the Eels are in it as well so there's no reason why they can't spoil the party.
"From an Eels perspective a grand final win would be fitting to celebrate the club's 75th anniversary."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
