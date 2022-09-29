Jacob Jackomas' Hawks up for a scrap as NBL season tip-off looms

One of the strange things about becoming a head coach is that people no longer want your feedback. Suddenly, all anyone's interested in is answers.
Players, fans, media, front office types are all more flush with questions than patience. As a rookie head coach, Jacob Jackomas is now the man charged with providing answers.
In NBL terms, being taught the art of basketball coaching by Brian Goorjian is something like Pavarotti teaching you to sing. It's the apprenticeship Jackomas has served for the best part of two decades.
You could not be more prepared for a first head coaching role but, like a maiden solo skydive, it's daunting to take matters completely into your own hands.
Jackomas isn't "silly" enough to pretend it's not. He's also not selling the idea that he has all the answers, only that he'll have more by the time the season's over.
"The biggest thing I've taken from sitting behind Brian for such a long time is being aware that you need to learn every day," Jackomas said ahead of the Hawks season-opener against the Kings on Saturday.
"I learned something new yesterday, and the day before. I've been learning off the players, listening to them about what they want out of a coach and just trying to be me at all times.
"I've got an open mind about how I should lead this thing. I'm still learning about what the players thrive on from a head coach.
"I obviously learned from the best [in Goorjian], but he's a thousand-gamer in the NBL. I'm at zero. I did one game [last year] but that was Brian's team and a pretty easy one to take over from.
"This is a new team, I'm new in the [coaching] role. As we try to build our identity, our personality as a team, I'll evolve with it. I'll get more comfortable in the role, but anyone that comes in as a first-year head coach thinking they've got it nailed is just silly."
Jackomas' first season in charge shapes as an evolutionary thing. While signs were encouraging at the NBL Blitz, it's still a team in its infancy as far as chemistry.
The club's hold-out in the hope of securing the return of now departed star big-man Duop Reath meant its forays into the import market were belated.
The Hawks have certainly landed on their feet in that regard. NBA talent Justin Robinson and former Dallas Maverick George King are unquestionably classy, but were late arrivals.
Co-captains Tyler Harvey and Sam Froling are the only pieces of continuity and Jackomas is not demanding perfection from the tip-off.
"I'm a basketball coach so I'll never think I have enough time," Jackomas said.
"I am happy with the way we've defined who we're going to be through the season. I think we are advanced there. As far as what we're trying to achieve, it's a really hard thing to maintain.
"It can be up and down in the beginning of a season but hopefully we keep striving that way and at the end of it it becomes who we are. I still think it's a long grind.
"We're trying to be the best in the league at certain things. Obviously defence is one of them and at the Blitz we had some positive moves toward that goal.
"We're also trying to be the best team in regards to [being good] teammates in the league. Then we'll tick some other boxes as we go along. We're trying to move forward every day, which we're doing.
"We want to build on what we've done the last two years, we want to respect the past, but there's a new team, we've got new players that are all trying to go and win a championship."
The odds of achieving that objective, at least with the bookies, are far longer than they were heading into last season.
Goorjian's departure, as well as that of Reath and star swingman Antonius Cleveland, has seen Illawarra slip to its more traditional spot in experts' preseason predictions - that is, closer to the bottom of the list than the top.
It's something Jackomas is aware of but, though he's admittedly losing sleep over plenty of things ahead of tip-off on Saturday, what experts are predicting isn't one of them.
"You're just lying if you say you're oblivious to those things," he said.
"Obviously we know a little bit of what's being said but the whole time I've been here [predictions] have never been right. Whoever they've predicted to win it, and whoever they predicted to come last, it's never gone that way.
"That's not bagging anyone, [predicting things] is one of the toughest jobs in basketball. In fairness, I am the one involved in this and I know we're a good basketball team.
"We're not going to play the underdog card, because we know we have a really good team. We've got good players and we can do something special this year, but it just goes on the every-day stuff.
"We hear a bit, do we take some motivation from it - yeah, obviously. It's what this franchise has been about for a long time, but it's not going to define us either way."
