Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Over $3m in wages stolen from Port Kembla seafarers: Report

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated September 29 2022 - 6:46am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Workers on ships taking goods in and out of Port Kembla are regularly found to have wages stolen and working in torrid conditions. Picture by Adam McLean

Seafarers on ships calling into Port Kembla could be having over $3 million worth of their wages stolen each year, a new report has revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.