Over $3m in wages stolen from Port Kembla seafarers: Report

Seafarers on ships calling into Port Kembla could be having over $3 million worth of their wages stolen each year, a new report has revealed.
The report, from think tank the Australia Institute, estimates seafarers suffer $65 million in stolen wages in Australian waters.
The findings come as the Albanese government prepares to fund a strategic fleet of 12 vessels crewed and registered in Australia, to ensure critical supplies arrive in Australian ports.
Southern NSW branch secretary of the Maritime Union of Australia Mick Cross said the report revealed "systemic" wage theft in the shipping sector.
"We've known this has been going on for many decades now, but to put a monetary figure on it is quite shocking," he said.
The report was based on inspections of ships in Australian ports by the International Transport Workers Federation (ITF).
Over 5000 inspections from 2012 to 2022, 70 per cent of ships failed to meet minimum international standards for wage payments, and resulting recovery orders totalled $38 million.
The IFT is only able to investigate a tiny fraction of foreign registered ships in Australian ports, roughly 2.5 per cent, so extrapolating the findings from this sample to the industry at large reveals the value of wages stolen from workers across the sector.
One such inspection was of the MV Maryam, a bulk carrier that was detained in Port Kembla in 2021 after an IFT inspection.
Inspectors found the workers were owed tens of thousands of dollars in outstanding wages and suffered through wretched conditions, including no lighting, air-conditioning or power for refrigerators. The ship was banned from any Australian port for three years as a result.
Mr Cross said where wage theft was found, seafarers often had to work through other terrible conditions.
"We see many, many problems on top of wage theft. We had a vessel in the port here where buckets are being used so crewmen could go to the toilet. We've seen things like lack of food on board, companies charging seafarers for bottled water, air conditioning systems that have broken down and seafarers have had to sleep on the deck at night because it's too hot inside. There are many, many issues."
The Albanese government took to the election a promise to purchase and crew 12 Australian-flagged merchant ships. A task force is currently examining the proposal, with expectations the fleet will be funded in the upcoming budget.
Mr Cross said the proposal would ensure some crews are paid fairly, but it was up to local companies that charter vessels to recognise they have "skin in the game" when it comes to selecting an Australian flagged ship or flag of convenience vessel.
"Every day these people who charter these vessels make a choice. And that choice is profits over the welfare of seafarers."
