Update
Power is back on throughout the region, with no current outages.
Earlier
Over a thousand homes and businesses are without power in Warrawong and Primbee this afternoon.
Power was cut just after 1.30pm.
According to an Endeavour Energy spokesperson 780 users in Primbee and 580 in Warrawong are affected.
Reports are that traffic lights are also affected.
Crews are currently on site commencing power restoration and it is expected power will be restored to all customers by 3.30pm.
The source of the power outage was a piece of faulty equipment in the network.
The Endeavour Energy spokesperson said there had been unconfirmed reports of arcing on powerlines near Harvey Norman in Warrawong.
The arcing, which appears as a spark, occurs when current jumps between wires with different levels of resistance, and could be a result of the electrical failure.
