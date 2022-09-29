Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Electrical fault causes power outage in Warrawong, Primbee

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated September 29 2022 - 8:15am, first published 4:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A map of where the power outages have occurred. Picture from Endeavour Energy

Update

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.