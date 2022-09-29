Nautical Miss's will to win was on show last time out at Kembla Grange and she returns on a mission to progress through her grades in Saturday's Class 1 (1500m).
The Gwenda Markwell-trained four-year-old fought back to beat the Robert and Luke Price stable's Noble Attack, who was again denied a breakthrough win at Hawkesbury on Thursday.
Jockey Scott Pollard must now overcome a wide gate and talented rivals including Gary Portelli's Thinking Rain, a fitting name given the ongoing rain and heavy 10 at the Illawarra Turf Club.
Annabel Neasham's three-year-old filly Estilete and Michael Freedman's Daytona and Prize Draw hoping to show their progressive abilities.
"We're not sure if she's comfortable on the wet track yet or not," Markwell's assistant trainer Nigil Mohanan said.
"It was a nice win, she had to work hard for it but the only other option is to go to Gosford on Thursday or trial her again, but we want to race her again, she's working well."
The Prices again had to be content the runners-up spot with Noble Attack at Hawkesbury on Thursday.
Pre-race Robert told Sky the team was still working him out, as a tendency to lay out was over-corrected.
It was the four-year-old gelding's fifth consecutive second placing, including three in the past four weeks.
Noble Attack led from barrier six and tried to keep his rivals at bay in the long Hawkesbury straight, but in the end succumbed to Nathan Doyle's Mehajir, with the Markwell-trained El Bravo fourth.
"From the better gate, gates win races and Kerrin (McEvoy) rode it perfect," Doyle told Sky Racing.
"It's good for the owners, she had a lot of issues and never got to the races until she was a four-year-old."
The Prices take rising Turn Me Loose gelding Extreme Freedom to the Dulcify Stakes over a mile at Randwick on Saturday, a day featuring the Epsom, Metropolitan, Hill Stakes and Flight Stakes.
With Tommy Berry on board, Extreme Freedom is $41 with Bet365, coming out of a maiden win at Kembla Grange, where the three-year-old gelding led and won by a length.
Freedman's Communist is a $3.80 favourite, with Kris Lees' Flag Of Honour at $4.20 and Gerald Ryan and Sterling Alexiou's Williamsburg at $4.40. Mohanan is also unsure about Esteemed Lady's heavy-track prowess in Saturday's BenchMark 64 1000m sprint at Kembla Grange.
"She ran third on a heavy (in a Midway at Randwick in February), but she doesn't like it, she tries too hard," Mohanan said.
"We've gone up to Sydney a few times looking for the better tracks. She's honest, she'll run a good race and she has some ability."
