Nautical Miss can be double hit for Gwenda Markwell stable at Kembla Grange

By Tim Barrow
Updated September 29 2022 - 9:56pm, first published 9:30pm
Nigil Mohanan and the Gwenda Markwell team will chase more success at Kembla Grange on Saturday. Picture by Adam McLean

Nautical Miss's will to win was on show last time out at Kembla Grange and she returns on a mission to progress through her grades in Saturday's Class 1 (1500m).

