A Warrawong man has narrowly avoided being sent to jail for beating a man with a baseball bat in a brawl outside Wollongong nightclub Mr Crown.
Clintan Clifford Camara, 20, was sentenced to 18 months in prison with a non parole period of nine months in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, but after lodging an appeal was released.
Camara had pleaded guilty to one count of affray for an incident in 2021, and two counts of stalking and intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical harm for an incident in 2020.
On September 1, 2020, Camara was in a matter in Port Kembla court where two victims were also present.
During the lunch break, the two victims left the court house and walked towards Port Kembla town centre on Military Road.
As they approached Allan Street, one of the pair looked up to check for traffic and saw a vehicle coming towards him that had been involved in offences he was currently at court for.
The victims saw Camara in the front passenger seat and as the vehicle came closer, Camara stuck his left arm out of the car and stuck his left hand middle finger out at the two people.
When court resumed, the pair told police what had happened, telling police they were worried that Camara would do that while before the court.
At the conclusion of the day in court, police arrested Camara and took him to Port Kembla police station.
In a separate incident in 2021, Camara was at the Mr Crown nightclub in the Wollongong CBD on Saturday November 2021.
About 1.10am, Camara left the nightclub on Crown Street and saw a fight that had broken out between a group across the road.
Camara and two female friends watched the tussle and Camara walked around where the fight was happening as it spilled onto the street.
Camara got involved by speaking to those fighting before one of his companions pushed a man in the group.
Camara then went to his friend's Mazda 3, parked behind the Harp Hotel, and rummaged through the vehicle, before he opened the boot. He then removed a baseball bat and ran back to where the fight was occurring outside Mr Crown.
By that time, Camara's two companions had become involved in the brawl.
When Camara returned to the fight, he took the bat in both hands and hit a man five times with the bat in the upper body and head.
As the brawl continued on Crown Street, security guards from Mr Crown attempted to remove the bat from Carama's hands and separate him from the fracas.
Security walked Camara away from the fight and he was joined by his two companions who all got back into their car and drove off.
In sentencing Camara on Wednesday, Magistrate Darryl Pearce said the facts before him were so serious that time in prison sentence was warranted.
"I have come to the view that the matter is so serious that a full time jail sentence is required," Mr Pearce said.
Camara was convicted for 18 months in prison for the affray matter and two months for the stalking matter.
With a nine month non parole period, Camara would have been eligible for release from June 1 and was led away from the courtroom by court sheriffs.
However, Camara's lawyer, Caitlin Drabbell, immediately lodged an appeal, to which Mr Pearce said "you can't lose".
"You get a better run up there in the District Court, judges are more compassionate than us magistrates," he said.
Mr Pearce granted Camara strict bail, including reporting daily to police, complying with an 8pm to 6am curfew and not entering a licenced premises or drink any alcohol.
Mr Pearce said it was likely Camara's sentence would be reduced on appeal.
"There is a reasonable prospect of success, anyone in the District Court has a good chance of success," he said.
"That's the way it's gone for years and I don't suspect it will change."
