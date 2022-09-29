Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Clintan Clifford Camara avoids jail for affray, intimidation

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated September 29 2022 - 5:53am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Wollongong magistrate has said Clintan Clifford Camara (pictured) is likely to receive a more lenient sentence in the District Court. Picture from Facebook

A Warrawong man has narrowly avoided being sent to jail for beating a man with a baseball bat in a brawl outside Wollongong nightclub Mr Crown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.