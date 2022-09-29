Residents of a Warilla community village have spoken of the upheaval and distress caused by having to relocate after it was announced the facility will close.
Warrigal Warilla community retirement village is set to be rebuilt with residents having to move to other locations during construction.
Resident Denise Prowse said the situation had taken a mental toll on everyone living in the village.
"People are suffering mentally, they keep changing their statement and we don't know what's going to happen," she said.
Ms Prowse said they were initially told the development would take place in stages and wouldn't affect residents but the plan had changed.
"Most of the people here are much older and moving is a very distressing situation for them", she said, "especially if they don't have a support system."
Ms Prowse said the residents were taken to other facilities to see what units were available to move into in different areas.
"My unit is right by the creek, it's quiet and peaceful and I love living here", Ms Prowse said "let's see where I have to move to."
Warrigal CEO Mark Sewell acknowledged the uncertainty the residents could possibly be feeling on being asked to move.
"We want to reinforce the point that Warrigal has been and will continue to consult with our residents during this long process that will go on for several years," Mr Sewell said.
Mr Sewell said the 40-year-old Warilla facility needed to be rebuilt to better suit people's needs.
"These homes are not practical for older people to safely age for the rest of their lives, and we need this location to have many more suitable dwellings for people as they get older, right through to the end of their lives," he said.
Mr Sewell said the proposed new village in Lake Illawarra would be an option for Warilla residents to move into.
"Warrigal has begun preparations so that every Warilla villager who would like to live in the new village is invited to have a role in co-designing it with us to suit them," he said.
