Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Warrigal Warilla villagers discuss their anxiety as facility plans rebuild

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated October 1 2022 - 7:40am, first published September 29 2022 - 5:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Prowse at her Warrigal Warilla community village unit. Picture by Adam McLean

Residents of a Warilla community village have spoken of the upheaval and distress caused by having to relocate after it was announced the facility will close.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.