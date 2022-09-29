An Albion Park plumber who allegedly became so aggressive with a magistrate that he had to be removed from court earlier this week has been charged over the incident.
Steven John Lindsay, 44, had fronted Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday for a mention of seven charges against him when the ordeal unfolded.
Lindsay allegedly unleashed an "aggressive" verbal tirade against the magistrate immediately after he was called to get the matter underway.
As Lindsay continued yelling over the top of the magistrate, Wollongong police officers responded to a duress alarm and arrived at the court room shortly after.
Police allege Lindsay became aggressive towards the magistrate, and a fiery scuffle started after multiple court sheriffs attempted to remove him from the court.
Lindsay allegedly struck a sheriff to the chest during the incident.
It's also alleged a woman known to the man also "wrestled" the officers and attempted to assault them, according to police.
Lindsay was arrested and taken to Wollongong police station where he was charged with failing to comply with reasonable directions from a security officer and assaulting a law officer (not a police officer).
He was granted conditional bail to appear in Wollongong Local Court on November 8.
It is understood another woman known to Lindsay who was allegedly filming the incident inside the court room has also been charged.
Police confirmed inquiries into the incident are continuing.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
