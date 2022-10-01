There's more to TikTok than dancing: the 350 billion views that might surprise you

TikTok has taken the social media industry by storm with its widespread popularity and huge user base, and it appears entertainment is not the only reason people watch tiktoks.
An emerging niche - #learnontiktok - has proved to be quite a resource, with as many as 350 billion views by Australian users so far.
Wollongong's Ankita Som swears by the social media platform for work-related tips and believes TikTok made the transformation from her student life to full time work easier.
Miss Som said she preferred TikTok to YouTube because of the former's short-format videos.
"With YouTube, I think you're making a longer time commitment whereas I know I will get the necessary information on TikTok within a minute or two," she said.
Miss Som likes flicking through TikTok ads as opposed to YouTube where users are forced to watch ads before streaming content.
"TikTok also feels more personal and real, it's literally just someone sitting in their car and giving advice," Miss Som said.
Wollongong's Kate Carlisle is an avid TikTok consumer and admits having learnt a lot from it.
Shellharbour resident Sam Georges is hooked to the platform for its educational value and said he primarily uses it to understand concepts about money.
"I've learnt a lot about money, budgeting, savings and investments," the 20-year-old said.
Mr Georges prefers watching TikToks for tutorials owing to the short videos but says if he did want to learn about a concept in depth, YouTube would be his go-to.
Most of the people Mercury spoke to said TikTok was a great resource for tutorials on recipes, makeup, hairstyles, cleaning hacks, DIY and basically anything and everything.
One Wollongong teen said she used TikTok for something as random as tying a bandana to something basic like putting on eyeliner.
Some of the most popular genres include #cooking with 108 billion views, #lifehacks with 50.9 billion views and #DIYtiktok with 1.5 billion views.
